图片 | 2014年 3月 13日 星期四 15:35 BJT

我为收集狂 Strange collections

2014年3月11日，比利时Haccourt，“熊猫收集狂”Celine Cornet展示她的收集成果。 REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 3月 13日 星期四
自Celine的丈夫在1978年送给她一件从意大利购买的熊猫纪念品后，Celine便一发不可收拾，至今已收集超过2200件熊猫纪念品。 REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 3月 13日 星期四
Celine表示，将在去世后捐出全部收藏给患病儿童。 REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 3月 13日 星期四
2013年10月16日，“英国皇室头号粉丝”Margaret Tyler在位于伦敦的家中展示她的藏品。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

2014年 3月 13日 星期四
自1979年以2.5便士买下一只印有英女王头像的玻璃碟后，Margaret开始收藏各式皇室纪念品。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

2014年 3月 13日 星期四
屋内陈设从花瓶、碟子再到穿着礼服的威廉王子和凯特王妃的纸板模型等万余件藏品。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

2014年 3月 13日 星期四
2013年9月2日，新加坡“芭比娃娃达人”简洋拥有超过6,000个芭比娃娃，20年来花费至少39.2万美元。 REUTERS/Edgar Su

2014年 3月 13日 星期四
现年33岁的简洋自从13岁买下第一个芭比娃娃后便开始搜集。 REUTERS/Edgar Su

2014年 3月 13日 星期四
简洋的芭比娃娃及3,000个其他款式的人偶，摆满客厅三面墙壁，并塞满放在更衣室9个装有镜子的柜子及书架。 REUTERS/Edgar Su

2014年 3月 13日 星期四
2013年10月9日，爱尔兰阿什伯恩，93岁高龄的“洋娃娃控”Mary Hickey利用自己的养老金在过去30年里收藏了420个玩具娃娃，向世人证明其实并不只有小女孩才爱洋娃娃。 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2014年 3月 13日 星期四
2013年8月5日，现年75岁的比利时“铁盒女王”Yvette Dardenne花费22年，收集了超过56,800个铁皮盒子。 REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 3月 13日 星期四
Yvette对铁皮盒的热爱源于22年前姑妈怂给她的巧克力铁盒。 REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 3月 13日 星期四
Yvette表示，这些盒子就像一把历史书，记录了过去两个世纪以来的重大事件。 REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 3月 13日 星期四
2012年9月25日，美国拉斯维加斯，“鞋神”Jordan Michael Geller建立了名为“ShoeZeum”的NIKE球鞋博物馆，拥有超过2,500双NIKE鞋，汇聚NIKE球鞋40年的历史。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2014年 3月 13日 星期四
2012年7月24日，现年61岁的菲律宾民宿老板娘Gina Gil Lacuna拥有1028组拼图，入选吉尼斯世界纪录。 REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

2014年 3月 13日 星期四
她26年来沉迷收藏拼图，将组好的拼图悬挂在所经营民宿的墙壁上。拼图图片有圣像、动物、风景等，最大的拼图超过1.8万片。 REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

2014年 3月 13日 星期四
2011年10月12日，菲律宾加拉巴，35岁的服装设计师Herbert Chavez经过13次手术，将自己整容成超人的形象。 REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

2014年 3月 13日 星期四
Herbert Chavez也拥有世界上最多的超人纪念品，包括三个真人大小的超人雕像。 REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

2014年 3月 13日 星期四
