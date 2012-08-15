千奇百怪的宠物 Strange Pets
宠物野猪。法国斯特拉斯堡附近小村Kolbsheim的一名村民饲养一只被妈妈抛弃的小野猪当做宠物。(摄于2012年8月10日) REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
与蟒蛇亲密接触。柬埔寨西特堡村，男孩Oeun Sambat与一条长4米多的雌性巨蟒关系亲密。(摄于2003年5月18日) REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea
遛狮子。塔吉克斯坦首都杜尚别，动物园工作人员Zukhro和18个月大的雄狮Vadik在园区内散步。Zukhro手里拿着肉块用以吸引狮子的注意力。(摄于2011年1月20日) REUTERS/Nozim Kalandaromore
异种妈妈。2011年7月30日，泰国北榄府鳄鱼湖动物园，一只2岁大的黑猩猩拿着奶瓶给老虎幼崽喂奶。 REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
兔子快跑。英国伦敦，一对夫妇领着宠物兔散步。(摄于2012年7月21日) REUTERS/Chris Helgren
明星鬣蜥。泰国曼谷郊区，驯兽师桑提萨克(Santisak Dulapitak)训练一只鬣蜥在镜头前展现专业，或斜靠座椅，或抱着吉他。(摄于2009年9月10日) REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
与老虎共舞。美国人阿什利塔·福曼(Ashrita Furman)牵着一只老虎从泰国虎庙出发，准备在40分钟内跳行5公里，以打破吉尼斯记录。所谓跳行是指用类似小孩跳绳的方式前行，但只需做出跳的动作，不必真的挥舞着绳子。(摄more
飙车青蛙。泰国芭堤雅，一只青蛙坐在迷你摩托车上拍照。这只青蛙的主人称它喜欢玩人类玩具并拍照。(摄于2008年1月10日) REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
特立独行的山羊。美国纽约，Cyrus Fakroddin给他的山羊喂食。Fakroddin将他的侏儒山羊“可可”当做人类对待，会经常会牵着它逛街。(摄于2012年4月7日) REUTERS/Allison Joyce
哺育小牛。2010年8月21日，印度拉贾斯坦沙漠州乡村Kilchu，妇女Chouthi Bai每天给自家的牛犊哺乳数次，在她看来，自母牛不幸丧命之后，她自然而然的担负起照顾小牛的职责。 REUTERS/Vinay Josmore
优雅入厕。2007年2月12日，哥伦比亚安提奥基亚省La Pintada，一只红吼猴使用座便器。 REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
鸡鸭表演组合。北京的许先生将家里的公鸡和鸭子训练起来当宠物，能听懂命令，并且带着它们到处表演。(摄于2008年11月9日) REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
狮子兄弟。乌克兰哈尔科夫，兽医艾夫莫娃(Tatyana Efremova)饲养的小狮子在屋内玩耍。(摄于2005年12月15日) REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
与猴子散步。印度孟买，一个孩子牵着宠物猴在海岸边散步。(摄于2012年3月5日) REUTERS/Stringer
