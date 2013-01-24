千奇百怪的宠物 Strange Pets 2013
斯洛文尼亚Srednja Vas，一个孩子领着他的宠物小型马前往教堂。(摄于2011年12月26日) REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
澳大利亚悉尼西部小镇Hartley Vale，“彗星”酒馆女主人凯西·诺贝尔递给其喂养的袋鼠一瓶啤酒。该宠物袋鼠经常进入其主人开设的酒馆。(摄于2005年8月11日)REUTERS/David Gray
墨西哥蒙特雷，“萝莉女孩”艾琳•娜娃佩戴束发带，旁边是她的宠物猪。(摄于2012年4月5日) REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
俄罗斯圣彼得堡，一名男子牵着其宠物熊过马路。(摄于1999年1月14日) REUTERS/Spare Spare
德国西部小镇米尔海姆，一只美洲驼"Socke"趴在房间内。这只美洲驼在受到别的动物攻击后做了截肢手术，然后便一直被女子Nicole Doepper饲养。(摄于2009年1月14日) REUTERS/Ina Fassbenmore
澳大利亚悉尼，一名脑瘫儿童注视着其治疗马匹食用肉酱意大利粉。(摄于2004年8月18日)REUTERS/Tim Wimborne TBW/FA
法国斯特拉斯堡附近小村Kolbsheim，一个村民饲养一只被妈妈抛弃的小野猪当做宠物。(摄于2012年8月10日) REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
柬埔寨西特堡村，小男孩Oeun Sambat与一条长4米多的雌性巨蟒关系亲密。(摄于2003年5月18日) REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea
塔吉克斯坦首都杜尚别，动物园工作人员Zukhro和18个月大的雄狮Vadik在园区内散步。(摄于2011年1月20日) REUTERS/Nozim Kalandarov
泰国北榄府鳄鱼湖动物园，一只2岁大的黑猩猩用奶瓶给小老虎喂奶。(摄于2011年7月30日) REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
英国伦敦，一对夫妇领着宠物兔散步。(摄于2012年7月21日) REUTERS/Chris Helgren
泰国曼谷郊区，驯兽师桑提萨克训练一只鬣蜥在镜头前表演靠在座椅上抱吉他。(摄于2009年9月10日) REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
美国人阿什利塔·福曼(Ashrita Furman)牵着一只老虎从泰国虎庙出发，准备在40分钟内跳行5公里，以打破吉尼斯记录。所谓跳行是指用类似小孩跳绳的方式前行，但只需做出跳的动作，不必真的挥舞着绳子。(摄于2007年more
泰国芭堤雅，一只青蛙坐在迷你摩托车上拍照。这只青蛙的主人称它喜欢玩人类玩具并拍照。(摄于2008年1月10日) REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
特立独行的山羊。美国纽约，Cyrus Fakroddin给他的山羊喂食。Fakroddin将他的侏儒山羊“可可”当做人类对待，会经常会牵着它逛街。(摄于2012年4月7日) REUTERS/Allison Joyce
印度拉贾斯坦沙漠州乡村Kilchu，妇女Chouthi Bai每天给自家的牛犊哺乳数次，在她看来，自母牛不幸丧命之后，她自然而然的担负起照顾小牛的职责。(摄于2010年8月21日) REUTERS/Vinay Joshi
哥伦比亚安提奥基亚省La Pintada，一只红吼猴使用座便器。(摄于2007年2月12日) REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
北京的许先生将家里的公鸡和鸭子训练起来当宠物，能听懂命令，并且带着它们到处表演。(摄于2008年11月9日) REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
乌克兰哈尔科夫，兽医艾夫莫娃(Tatyana Efremova)饲养的小狮子在屋内玩耍。(摄于2005年12月15日) REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
印度孟买，一个孩子牵着宠物猴在海岸边散步。(摄于2012年3月5日) REUTERS/Stringer
