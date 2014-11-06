盘点奇葩投票点 Strange places to vote
2014年11月4日，美国迎来中期选举投票日，民众在各种奇葩投票点投票。(洛杉矶，游泳池内的投票点。) REUTERS/
加州National，超市内的投票点。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
芝加哥，洗衣店内的投票点。 REUTERS/Jim Young
路易斯维尔，消防队内的投票点。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
芝加哥，发廊内的投票点。 REUTERS/Jim Young
芝加哥，餐厅内的投票点。 REUTERS/Jim Young
芝加哥，车行内的投票点。 REUTERS/Jim Young
圣弗朗西斯，骨灰堂内的投票点。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
路易斯维尔，篮球场内的投票点。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
芝加哥，武术学校内的投票点。 REUTERS/Jim Young
芝加哥，汽车销售店内的投票点。 REUTERS/Jim Young
芝加哥，一家餐厅内的投票点。 REUTERS/Jim Young
芝加哥，一家美发学校内的投票点。 REUTERS/Jim Young
芝加哥，台球厅内的投票点。 REUTERS/Jim Young
宾夕法尼亚州芒特沃尔夫，教会内的投票点。 REUTERS/Mark Makela
