行走巴西街头 Street of Brazil
6月24日，巴西圣保罗，一名女子在抗议政府花费巨资举办世界杯的活动中裹着巴西国旗。 REUTERS/Nacho Doce
6月24日，阿雷格里港，一名阿根廷球迷躺在街道上休息。 REUTERS/Marko Djurica
6月13日，里约热内卢，巴西球迷在街道上观看球赛。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
6月21日，阿雷格里港，警察开车在街道上巡逻。REUTERS/Marko Djurica
6月22日，阿雷格里港，韩国女球迷头戴红色头角。 REUTERS/Marko Djurica
6月21日，塞古罗港展出世界杯各个参赛国家的国旗复制品。REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
6月21日，库里蒂巴，街道上展览的手工帽子。 REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
6月16日，里约热内卢，一名女子在市场上购买巴西队服。REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
6月19日，巴西利亚，一名街头艺术家绘画巴西球员内马尔。 REUTERS/Joedson Alves
6月16日，马瑙斯，街道上悬挂着巴西队服颜色的丝带。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
6月15日，里约热内卢，一名示威者穿着印有谩骂国际足联字样的“巴西队服”。 REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil
6月15日，萨尔瓦多街道一景。 REUTERS/Jorge Silva
6月14日，马瑙斯，一个孩子抱着足球在染成巴西国旗颜色的街道上玩耍。REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
6月12日，阿雷格里港，防暴警察在示威活动中警戒，地面上放置着一个被毁坏的巴西国旗。 REUTERS/Marko Djurica
下一个
本周中国区精选(6月20日-27日) China Weekly
聚焦6月20日至27日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
全球十大航运中心 Top 10 Shipping Center
中国新华社联合波罗的海交易所发布的报告显示，全球十大航运中心亚太占六席，新加坡居首，香港和上海分列第三和第七位。
陈光标纽约高调行善 Chen Guangbiao
中国富豪陈光标在美国纽约中央公园船屋餐厅举行慈善午宴，宴请200多名贫民与流浪汉用餐。
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.