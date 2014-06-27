版本:
中国
2014年 6月 27日 星期五

行走巴西街头 Street of Brazil

6月24日，巴西圣保罗，一名女子在抗议政府花费巨资举办世界杯的活动中裹着巴西国旗。 REUTERS/Nacho Doce

6月24日，巴西圣保罗，一名女子在抗议政府花费巨资举办世界杯的活动中裹着巴西国旗。 REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2014年 6月 27日 星期五
6月24日，巴西圣保罗，一名女子在抗议政府花费巨资举办世界杯的活动中裹着巴西国旗。 REUTERS/Nacho Doce
6月24日，阿雷格里港，一名阿根廷球迷躺在街道上休息。 REUTERS/Marko Djurica

6月24日，阿雷格里港，一名阿根廷球迷躺在街道上休息。 REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 6月 27日 星期五
6月24日，阿雷格里港，一名阿根廷球迷躺在街道上休息。 REUTERS/Marko Djurica
6月13日，里约热内卢，巴西球迷在街道上观看球赛。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

6月13日，里约热内卢，巴西球迷在街道上观看球赛。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

2014年 6月 27日 星期五
6月13日，里约热内卢，巴西球迷在街道上观看球赛。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
6月21日，阿雷格里港，警察开车在街道上巡逻。REUTERS/Marko Djurica

6月21日，阿雷格里港，警察开车在街道上巡逻。REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 6月 27日 星期五
6月21日，阿雷格里港，警察开车在街道上巡逻。REUTERS/Marko Djurica
6月22日，阿雷格里港，韩国女球迷头戴红色头角。 REUTERS/Marko Djurica

6月22日，阿雷格里港，韩国女球迷头戴红色头角。 REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 6月 27日 星期五
6月22日，阿雷格里港，韩国女球迷头戴红色头角。 REUTERS/Marko Djurica
6月21日，塞古罗港展出世界杯各个参赛国家的国旗复制品。REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

6月21日，塞古罗港展出世界杯各个参赛国家的国旗复制品。REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 6月 27日 星期五
6月21日，塞古罗港展出世界杯各个参赛国家的国旗复制品。REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
6月21日，库里蒂巴，街道上展览的手工帽子。 REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

6月21日，库里蒂巴，街道上展览的手工帽子。 REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2014年 6月 27日 星期五
6月21日，库里蒂巴，街道上展览的手工帽子。 REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
6月16日，里约热内卢，一名女子在市场上购买巴西队服。REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

6月16日，里约热内卢，一名女子在市场上购买巴西队服。REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2014年 6月 27日 星期五
6月16日，里约热内卢，一名女子在市场上购买巴西队服。REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
6月19日，巴西利亚，一名街头艺术家绘画巴西球员内马尔。 REUTERS/Joedson Alves

6月19日，巴西利亚，一名街头艺术家绘画巴西球员内马尔。 REUTERS/Joedson Alves

2014年 6月 27日 星期五
6月19日，巴西利亚，一名街头艺术家绘画巴西球员内马尔。 REUTERS/Joedson Alves
6月16日，马瑙斯，街道上悬挂着巴西队服颜色的丝带。 REUTERS/Yves Herman

6月16日，马瑙斯，街道上悬挂着巴西队服颜色的丝带。 REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 6月 27日 星期五
6月16日，马瑙斯，街道上悬挂着巴西队服颜色的丝带。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
6月15日，里约热内卢，一名示威者穿着印有谩骂国际足联字样的“巴西队服”。 REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil

6月15日，里约热内卢，一名示威者穿着印有谩骂国际足联字样的"巴西队服"。 REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil

2014年 6月 27日 星期五
6月15日，里约热内卢，一名示威者穿着印有谩骂国际足联字样的“巴西队服”。 REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil
6月15日，萨尔瓦多街道一景。 REUTERS/Jorge Silva

6月15日，萨尔瓦多街道一景。 REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2014年 6月 27日 星期五
6月15日，萨尔瓦多街道一景。 REUTERS/Jorge Silva
6月14日，马瑙斯，一个孩子抱着足球在染成巴西国旗颜色的街道上玩耍。REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

6月14日，马瑙斯，一个孩子抱着足球在染成巴西国旗颜色的街道上玩耍。REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

2014年 6月 27日 星期五
6月14日，马瑙斯，一个孩子抱着足球在染成巴西国旗颜色的街道上玩耍。REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
6月12日，阿雷格里港，防暴警察在示威活动中警戒，地面上放置着一个被毁坏的巴西国旗。 REUTERS/Marko Djurica

6月12日，阿雷格里港，防暴警察在示威活动中警戒，地面上放置着一个被毁坏的巴西国旗。 REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 6月 27日 星期五
6月12日，阿雷格里港，防暴警察在示威活动中警戒，地面上放置着一个被毁坏的巴西国旗。 REUTERS/Marko Djurica
