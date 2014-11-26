美国弗格森爆发骚乱Ferguson Riots
美国圣路易斯大陪审团11月25日裁决不对8月枪杀黑人青年布朗的白人警察威尔逊提起刑事诉讼，此决定公布后发生暴力抗议和抢劫事件。(11月25日，弗格森镇，警察查看在骚乱中被烧的一栋房屋。) REUTERS/Jim Younmore
警方称，弗格森有大约12栋建筑物在夜里被烧，有61人因入室盗窃、非法拥有武器、非法集会等罪名被捕。(一名男子在停车场拍摄被烧的车辆。) REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
美国密苏里州州长杰伊·尼克松(Jay Nixon)下令11月25日向弗格森再部署数百名国民警卫队人员，以保护当地的民众和商业。(一名警察查看被烧的一栋建筑。) REUTERS/Jim Young
人们在骚乱过后清理一个商店。REUTERS/Jim Young
志愿者清理人行道。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
一名女子查看在骚乱中被打砸的商店。 REUTERS/Jim Young
11月24日，警察在街道上列队行成一条线。 REUTERS/Jim Young
一家汽车4S店遭纵火。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
一名示威者被催泪瓦斯击中。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
一名居民站在着火的一家时装店附近。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
一辆汽车被砸坏。 REUTERS/Jim Young
示威者打砸一辆汽车。 REUTERS/Jim Young
警察在骚乱发生期间搜索一栋建筑。 REUTERS/Jim Young
几名男子试图阻止示威者向商店扔石头。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
一名女子与警察发生冲突。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
下一个
走进世外桃源：秘鲁漂浮村落 Floating Village
秘鲁乌鲁斯人在的的喀喀湖用芦苇编织了一种人工岛，在岛上自由自在的生活。
24小时时事新闻（11月27日） 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
实拍美国纽约州暴雪后景象 Snow in NY
连续数日极端天气造成的湖泊效应致使美国纽约西部部分地区降雪厚度超过2米，随着天气变暖，积雪开始融化。
24小时时事新闻（11月26日） 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.