遍赏全球绝美日落景观
2015年1月1日，法国南部Sete，拓湖日落美景。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
2014年12月25日，缅甸Donhe，孩子们在日落余晖中踢球。 REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
2014年12月31日，巴基斯坦白沙瓦附近，一名男子在河中划着小船。 REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
2014年12月23日，泰国北榄坡府，一只鹳在落日下飞翔。 REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
2014年11月28日，奥地利因斯布鲁克，覆盖着积雪的山脉落日美景。 REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
2014年9月6日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺亚尔斯克西南部小村Solgon，落日下的麦芒。 REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
2014年7月16日，澳大利亚悉尼，两个年轻人准备冲浪。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
2013年11月1日，美国加州Leucadia，一群鹈鹕在空中飞翔。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
2013年7月12日，奥地利布雷根茨，落日照耀着博登湖中的一只小船。 REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler
2012年2月2日，加拿大威士拿，一名选手参加无舵雪车世界杯赛。 REUTERS/Andy Clark
2011年12月11日，美国爱荷华州科尔法克斯，落日一景。REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
2011年8月4日，德国盖默灵，落日余晖照耀着太阳花。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
2011年7月29日，肯尼亚达达布，一群山羊笼罩着在落日中。REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
2011年6月5日，阿根廷巴塔哥尼亚，Puyehue-Cordon Caulle火山群喷发的火山灰雾。 REUTERS/Patricio Rodriguez
2007年5月28日，美国夏威夷，灯笼漂浮在水中。 REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
2004年12月21日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺亚尔斯克，叶尼塞河的落日美景。 REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
2005年3月8日，越南Daklak省，落日照耀着遭干旱袭击的咖啡种植园。REUTERS/Kham Kham/CCK
2005年11月25日，泰国大城府，一群鹳日落时在天空飞翔。 REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
2005年3月23日，印度新德里，一只鸢日落时站在树枝上。REUTERS/B Mathur
2004年4月19日，澳大利亚爱丽斯泉，艾尔斯岩石笼罩着在日落余晖中。 REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
