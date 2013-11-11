超强台风肆虐菲律宾 或致万人遇难 Super typhoon
2013年11月8日凌晨，强台风“海燕”横扫菲律宾中部地区，估计造成一万人遇难。(11月10日，被台风“海燕”摧毁的菲律宾中部城市塔克洛班市。)REUTERS/Erik De Castro
“海燕”持续风速达每小时313公里，阵风高达每小时378公里。(灾民在毁于台风的教堂内祷告。)REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
“海燕”为有史以来最强风暴之一，破坏力堪比2004年印度洋大海啸。(塔克洛班市，毁于台风的住宅。)REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
菲律宾国家减灾委员会发布数据显示，台风“海燕”导致全国41个省份受灾。(一个受伤的男孩望着房屋废墟。)REUTERS/Erik De Castro
重灾区塔克洛班市物资紧缺、秩序混乱。(遇难者遗体。) REUTERS/Erik De Castro
塔克洛班市居民进入无人看管的建筑物内抢夺物品和现金，当地政府官员10日请求总统阿基诺三世实施军管。(塔克洛班市灾民领取救援医药品。)REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
菲律宾总统阿基诺三世10日抵达受灾最严重的塔克洛班市，他表示正考虑在塔克洛班实施军事管制或宣布全国进入紧急状态。(灾民排队汲取生活用水。)REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
英国《每日电讯报》称，愤怒的幸存者批评菲律宾当局对灾难反应迟缓。(一艘渔船卷入房屋废墟。)REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
灾民人数已近950万，其中被迫转移疏散的灾民近7.4万户，涉及34.2万多人。(遇难者遗体被放置在门板上。)REUTERS/Erik De Castro
减灾委10日晚公布的数据显示，台风给灾区基础设施和农业造成的损失初步估算已达1.39亿比索(约合321.76万美元)。(塔克洛班市，被台风刮倒的电线杆。)REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
联合国称，幸存者缺少食物、饮用水和药品,由于道路、机场、桥梁被毁或受损严重，救援行动受阻。(遭受重创的塔克洛班市街道。)REUTERS/Erik De Castro
11月9日，菲律宾中部怡朗省，遭台风侵袭的沿海居民区。REUTERS/Raul Banias
怡朗省内被洪水淹没的稻田。REUTERS/Leo Solinap
台风过境后的怡朗省航拍图。REUTERS/Raul Banias
塔克洛班市，灾民转移遇难亲属遗体。REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
机场内一片废墟。REUTERS/Erik De Castro
机场控制塔台一片狼藉。REUTERS/Erik De Castro
孩子们在灾后的街道上玩耍。REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
直升机在塔克洛班市上空盘旋。REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
被台风摧毁的椰树林。REUTERS/Erik De Castro
一户灾民将一辆巴士车作为临时避难所。REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
