全球共赏“超级月亮”Supermoon
2014年8月10日，最大最圆的“超级月亮”在现身天宇，引发全球关注。(古巴哈瓦那) REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
月亮距离地球最近的时为356,896千米，这是1930年以来月球距离地最近的距离。(俄罗斯莫斯科) REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
墨西哥蒙特雷。 REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
韩国水原市。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
西班牙谢拉德拉涅韦斯。 REUTERS/Jon Nazca
菲律宾马尼拉。 REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
泰国曼谷。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
马耳他莫斯塔镇。 REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
日本东京。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
德国柏林。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
英国伦敦。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
美国威斯康辛州西阿利斯。 REUTERS/Jim Young
白俄罗斯明斯克。 REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
澳大利亚悉尼。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
德国哈瑙。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
巴西巴西利亚。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
委内瑞拉加拉加斯。 REUTERS/Jorge Silva
