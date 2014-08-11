版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 8月 11日 星期一 14:23 BJT

全球共赏“超级月亮”Supermoon

2014年8月10日，最大最圆的“超级月亮”在现身天宇，引发全球关注。(古巴哈瓦那) REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

2014年8月10日，最大最圆的"超级月亮"在现身天宇，引发全球关注。(古巴哈瓦那) REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

2014年 8月 11日 星期一
2014年8月10日，最大最圆的"超级月亮"在现身天宇，引发全球关注。(古巴哈瓦那) REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
月亮距离地球最近的时为356,896千米，这是1930年以来月球距离地最近的距离。(俄罗斯莫斯科) REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

月亮距离地球最近的时为356,896千米，这是1930年以来月球距离地最近的距离。(俄罗斯莫斯科) REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

2014年 8月 11日 星期一
月亮距离地球最近的时为356,896千米，这是1930年以来月球距离地最近的距离。(俄罗斯莫斯科) REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
墨西哥蒙特雷。 REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

墨西哥蒙特雷。 REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

2014年 8月 11日 星期一
墨西哥蒙特雷。 REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
韩国水原市。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

韩国水原市。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

2014年 8月 11日 星期一
韩国水原市。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
西班牙谢拉德拉涅韦斯。 REUTERS/Jon Nazca

西班牙谢拉德拉涅韦斯。 REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2014年 8月 11日 星期一
西班牙谢拉德拉涅韦斯。 REUTERS/Jon Nazca
菲律宾马尼拉。 REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

菲律宾马尼拉。 REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

2014年 8月 11日 星期一
菲律宾马尼拉。 REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
泰国曼谷。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

泰国曼谷。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2014年 8月 11日 星期一
泰国曼谷。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
马耳他莫斯塔镇。 REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

马耳他莫斯塔镇。 REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

2014年 8月 11日 星期一
马耳他莫斯塔镇。 REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
日本东京。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai

日本东京。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2014年 8月 11日 星期一
日本东京。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
德国柏林。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

德国柏林。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2014年 8月 11日 星期一
德国柏林。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
英国伦敦。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

英国伦敦。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2014年 8月 11日 星期一
英国伦敦。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
美国威斯康辛州西阿利斯。 REUTERS/Jim Young

美国威斯康辛州西阿利斯。 REUTERS/Jim Young

2014年 8月 11日 星期一
美国威斯康辛州西阿利斯。 REUTERS/Jim Young
白俄罗斯明斯克。 REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

白俄罗斯明斯克。 REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2014年 8月 11日 星期一
白俄罗斯明斯克。 REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
澳大利亚悉尼。 REUTERS/Jason Reed

澳大利亚悉尼。 REUTERS/Jason Reed

2014年 8月 11日 星期一
澳大利亚悉尼。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
德国哈瑙。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

德国哈瑙。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2014年 8月 11日 星期一
德国哈瑙。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
巴西巴西利亚。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

巴西巴西利亚。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2014年 8月 11日 星期一
巴西巴西利亚。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
委内瑞拉加拉加斯。 REUTERS/Jorge Silva

委内瑞拉加拉加斯。 REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2014年 8月 11日 星期一
委内瑞拉加拉加斯。 REUTERS/Jorge Silva
