汪星人冲浪大赛 Surfing dogs
A dog prepares to compete in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29,more
A dog competes in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTmore
A dog wags its tail as it competes in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, Septmore
A dog competes in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTmore
A dog wipes out while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, Septembmore
A dog wipes out while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, Septembmore
Two dogs in costume share a board during the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, Smore
A dog wipes out while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, Septembmore
A dog wipes out while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, Septembmore
Surf Dog Joey, a West Highland Terrier, yawns as he waits to compete in the Surf City surf dog competition in more
Surf Dog Joey, a West Highland Terrier, bails on his surfboard while competing in the Surf City surf dog compemore
A dog competes in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTmore
A man surfs with two dogs on his board during the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, Californmore
A dog competes in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTmore
A dog wipes out while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, Septembmore
Dogs in costume wait to compete in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, Septembmore
A dog wipes out while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, Septembmore
A dog wipes out while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, Septembmore
A man carries his dog on his back during the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, Smore
Women hold their dogs at the beach during the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, more
下一个
谁是最性感女人 Sexiest woman alive
(Reuters) - 美国女星斯嘉丽·约翰逊日前第二次被男性时尚杂志《Esquire》评为最性感女人，她是迄今首位两次获该杂志颁出此殊荣的女性。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(18)
(Reuters) - 世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
诺贝尔颁奖季 Nobel Prize winners
(Reuters) - 2013年诺贝尔奖项陆续揭晓，美德三名科学奖分享医学奖，物理学奖则由英国和比利时两名科学家共享。
精选图集
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS
Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.
Dior goes to Tokyo
Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.
Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman
Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.