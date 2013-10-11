汪星人冲浪大赛 Surfing dogs
当地时间９月２９日，在美国加利福尼亚州的“冲浪之城”亨廷顿海滩上第五届狗狗冲浪赛拉开帷幕，逗趣可爱的狗狗们上演了一出冲浪ＰＫ战。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
据了解，这个冲浪比赛共有三个重量级别的比拼，主要以他们的冲浪风格，持久力，自信程度来打分。每只狗有10分钟的时间尽情冲浪。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
狗狗在比赛时还不忘扬起尾巴，耍帅一番。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
装备专业的狗狗也具备专业选手的神情，瞪大着眼睛，不敢有半点马虎。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
可怜的狗狗显然没有掌握好平衡，不幸落水了。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
纵有大风大浪，狗狗依旧在浪尖上坦然自若。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
共用一个冲浪板的两只狗狗，配合默契，信心十足。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
即使无法成功驾驭海浪，狗狗也要优雅地入水。September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
虽然要落水了，可狗狗还是依旧保持着专业的冲浪姿势。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
在海滩上观战的狗狗，也兴奋地替队友呐喊助威。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
跳跃过浪尖，狗狗没有丝毫的害怕，反而淡定自若。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
拥有美女后援团的狗狗一定会有更加出色的发挥。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
与主人一起冲浪的狗狗们，个个斗志昂扬。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
即使在平静的海面，狗狗也不松懈，随时等待下一个浪头。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
翻滚的海浪已经打湿了狗狗金色的毛发。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
在海滩上观战的狗狗整装完毕，蓄势待发。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
落水的狗狗萌态百出，让人忍俊不禁。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
看来狗狗只能下次再带着自己小黄鸭冲浪板出征了。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
狗狗得寸进尺，一脸坏笑地骑在主人身上。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
除了比赛冲浪，狗狗们还在比赛间歇互相比美。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
