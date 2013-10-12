版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 10月 12日 星期六 11:24 BJT

汪星人冲浪大赛 Surfing dogs

2013年9月29日，第五届狗狗冲浪赛在美国加州“冲浪之城”亨廷顿拉开帷幕，逗趣可爱的狗狗们上演出冲浪PK大战。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年9月29日，第五届狗狗冲浪赛在美国加州“冲浪之城”亨廷顿拉开帷幕，逗趣可爱的狗狗们上演出冲浪PK大战。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 10月 12日 星期六
2013年9月29日，第五届狗狗冲浪赛在美国加州“冲浪之城”亨廷顿拉开帷幕，逗趣可爱的狗狗们上演出冲浪PK大战。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 18
冲浪赛共有三个重量级别的比拼，主要以冲浪风格、持久力和自信程度打分。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

冲浪赛共有三个重量级别的比拼，主要以冲浪风格、持久力和自信程度打分。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 10月 12日 星期六
冲浪赛共有三个重量级别的比拼，主要以冲浪风格、持久力和自信程度打分。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 18
每只参赛狗狗有10分钟的时间尽情冲浪，展示技巧。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

每只参赛狗狗有10分钟的时间尽情冲浪，展示技巧。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 10月 12日 星期六
每只参赛狗狗有10分钟的时间尽情冲浪，展示技巧。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 18
装备专业。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

装备专业。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 10月 12日 星期六
装备专业。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 18
不慎落水。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

不慎落水。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 10月 12日 星期六
不慎落水。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 18
掌握平衡。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

掌握平衡。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 10月 12日 星期六
掌握平衡。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 18
兄弟上阵。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

兄弟上阵。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 10月 12日 星期六
兄弟上阵。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 18
落入水中。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

落入水中。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 10月 12日 星期六
落入水中。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 18
纵身一跃。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

纵身一跃。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 10月 12日 星期六
纵身一跃。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 18
美女后援团。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

美女后援团。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 10月 12日 星期六
美女后援团。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 18
与主人一起冲浪。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

与主人一起冲浪。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 10月 12日 星期六
与主人一起冲浪。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 18
踏浪而来。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

踏浪而来。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 10月 12日 星期六
踏浪而来。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 18
翻滚的海浪已经打湿了狗狗金色的毛发。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

翻滚的海浪已经打湿了狗狗金色的毛发。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 10月 11日 星期五
翻滚的海浪已经打湿了狗狗金色的毛发。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 18
囧态百出。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

囧态百出。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 10月 12日 星期六
囧态百出。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 18
等待参赛。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

等待参赛。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 10月 12日 星期六
等待参赛。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 18
观战狗狗为队友呐喊助威。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

观战狗狗为队友呐喊助威。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 10月 12日 星期六
观战狗狗为队友呐喊助威。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
16 / 18
爱狗情深。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

爱狗情深。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 10月 12日 星期六
爱狗情深。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 18
斗美大赛。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

斗美大赛。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 10月 12日 星期六
斗美大赛。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
18 / 18
重播
下一图片集
历数诺贝尔和平奖获得者 Nobel Peace Prize winners

历数诺贝尔和平奖获得者 Nobel Peace Prize winners

下一个

历数诺贝尔和平奖获得者 Nobel Peace Prize winners

历数诺贝尔和平奖获得者 Nobel Peace Prize winners

(Reuters) - 诺贝尔委员会将2013年诺贝尔和平奖颁给禁止化学武器组织(OPCW)，以“表彰其在全面禁止化学武器方面的贡献”。

2013年 10月 12日
中国斗蟋蟀比赛　Cricket Fighting in China

中国斗蟋蟀比赛　Cricket Fighting in China

(Reuters) -

2013年 10月 12日
中国斗蟋蟀比赛　Cricket Fighting in China

中国斗蟋蟀比赛　Cricket Fighting in China

(Reuters) -

2013年 10月 11日
本周中国区精选(10月4日-11日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(10月4日-11日) China Weekly

(Reuters) -聚焦10月4日至11日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2013年 10月 11日

精选图集

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐