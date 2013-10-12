汪星人冲浪大赛 Surfing dogs
2013年9月29日，第五届狗狗冲浪赛在美国加州“冲浪之城”亨廷顿拉开帷幕，逗趣可爱的狗狗们上演出冲浪PK大战。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
冲浪赛共有三个重量级别的比拼，主要以冲浪风格、持久力和自信程度打分。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
每只参赛狗狗有10分钟的时间尽情冲浪，展示技巧。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
装备专业。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
不慎落水。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
掌握平衡。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
兄弟上阵。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
落入水中。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
纵身一跃。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
美女后援团。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
与主人一起冲浪。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
踏浪而来。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
翻滚的海浪已经打湿了狗狗金色的毛发。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
囧态百出。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
等待参赛。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
观战狗狗为队友呐喊助威。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
爱狗情深。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
斗美大赛。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
历数诺贝尔和平奖获得者 Nobel Peace Prize winners
(Reuters) - 诺贝尔委员会将2013年诺贝尔和平奖颁给禁止化学武器组织(OPCW)，以“表彰其在全面禁止化学武器方面的贡献”。
本周中国区精选(10月4日-11日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦10月4日至11日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
