超现实艺术 Surreal art

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

(摄于2012年10月5日，)A visitor walks past a sculpture by French artist Theo Mercier, part of his exhibit called "Desesperanza", at the Tri Postal exhibition hall during the Lille 3000 "Fantastic" event in Lille October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

French artist Theo Mercier poses in front of one of his sculpture, part of his exhibit called "Desesperanza", at the Tri Postal exhibition hall during the Lille 3000 "Fantastic" event in Lille October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

A man stands next to a piece of artwork titled "Bipolar Perversion" by Belgian mix media artist Pascal Bernier, at the Botanique exhibition hall in Brussels September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

A visitor passes behind the sculpture 'Puma-Dentist' made with plastic, wax and original heads of a puma and a hind by Austrian artist Deborah Sengl during an exhibition at the art gallery Deschler in Berlin, April 15, 2008. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

A visitor looks at a monumental sculpture by artist Robert Therrien in the newly opened Metropolitan Arts Centre in Belfast April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

A man stands behind the sculpture 'Woman in Tub' from 1988 by U.S.artist Jeff Koons during a media preview at the Fondation Beyeler in the Swiss town of Riehen near Basel May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

People visit the "Poison Against Time" exhibition by Jonas Burgert at the Blain Southern gallery at Potsdamer Street in Berlin, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

A sculpture named 'Awilda' is pictured at the shore of the Botafogo beach in Rio de Janeiro, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

A security guard jokingly inspects the back of a self-portrait entitled "Mask II" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh, Scotland July 31, 2006. REUTERS/David Moir

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

A woman walks behind a piece of artwork titled "Fitness Addiction" by Belgian mix media artist Pascal Bernier, at the Botanique exhibition hall in Brussels September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

'Cardinal Sin' a work by British artist Banksy is unveiled at the Walker Art Gallery in Liverpool, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

A woman approaches an artwork called "Big Chook", made of fibreglass and high gloss epoxy marine paint, on Tamarama Beach in Sydney, November 2, 2005. REUTERS/Will Burgess

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

The life-size silicone and fibreglass artwork "The Embrace" (2005) by artist Patricia Piccinini, is displayed at 'Art 38' in Basel, June 12, 2007. REUTERS/Siggi Bucher

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

An artwork of a taxidermied Jack Russell terrier entitled "I'm Dead (2010)" is displayed during a media viewing of artist David Shrigley's exhibition at the Hayward Gallery in London January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

A visitor views an installation at the Danish and the Nordic pavilion during the vernissage of the 53rd Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

A man looks at a sculpture by Van De Weghe of U.S. during the Art Basel show in Miami Beach, December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

A piece by artist David Mach and entitled 'Out of Order' shows a row of traditional English red phone boxes in Kingston, south of London, July 15, 2008. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

A visitor walks by sculptures by Austrian artist Erwin Wurm during his 'Keep a cool head' exhibition in Moscow, June 24, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

A sculpture titled "Self-Stretch (Variation 3)" by artist Evan Penny on display at the Melbourne Art Fair, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

Artist Vincent J.F. Huang's installation artwork "Suicide Penguins", a comment on global warming using glass penguins and a stuffed toy polar bear, hangs below the Millennium Bridge in London, February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

Pink bicycles placed just above the water celebrate the arrival of the Giro d'Italia in Schalkwijk, a small town ouside of Utrecht, Netherlands, May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

Sculptures of cockroaches with human faces appear to climb up the facade of the Museo de Bellas Artes during an exhibition in Havana, March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

A three dimensional exhibit made from aluminum, silicone, pigment and hair by Canadian artist Evan Penny of Toronto during Art Basel Miami Beach at the Miami Beach Convention Center, December 7, 2007. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

Australian artist Nike Savvas makes final adjustments to her art piece consisting of over 50,000 polystyrene balls at the New South Wales Art Gallery in Sydney, August 3, 2006. REUTERS/David Gray

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

A woman walks past art sculptures in front of the main entrance of the Art 39 in Basel, June 3, 2008. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

A visitor to the Hong Kong International Art Fair views a sculpture titled "Nude No. 2" by Chinese artist Mu Boyan in Hong Kong, May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

New York-based artist Miru Kim lies with two pigs in a glass enclosure as part of an art installation called "I Like Pigs and Pigs Like Me (104 hours)" in Miami, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

A man looks at the work "Organ Mapping" by Mariechen Danz at the Based in Berlin exhibition in Berlin, June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

Student visitors pose from inside an installation titled "Crawling from the Wreckage" as part of England-born and Hong Kong-based Simon Birch's solo art exhibition "Hope & Glory" in Hong Kong, May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

A Chinese visitor views a massive sculptural installation filling a factory warehouse at an exhibition by British artist Antony Gormley called "Asian Field" in Shanghai, October 7, 2003. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

2012年 10月 8日 星期一

A group of schoolgirls look at a sculpture entitled "Wild man" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, February 10, 2010. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

