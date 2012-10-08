超现实艺术 Surreal art

New York-based artist Miru Kim lies with two pigs in a glass enclosure as part of an art installation called "I Like Pigs and Pigs Like Me (104 hours)" in Miami, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

New York-based artist Miru Kim lies with two pigs in a glass enclosure as part of an art installation called "I Like Pigs and Pigs Like Me (104 hours)" in Miami, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Close