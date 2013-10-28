魔幻超现实艺术 Surreal art
工作人员坐在巴苏阿尔多(Eduardo Basualdo)创作的名为“理论”(Teoria)的艺术品旁。(摄于2013年10月16日,英国伦敦弗里兹艺术博览会)REUTERS/Andrew Winning
艺术家罗恩·穆克(Ron Mueck)创作的雕塑作品”年轻夫妇，2013“(Young Couple, 2013)。(摄于2013年4月15日，法国巴黎)REUTERS/Charles Platiau
日本艺术家川俣正(Tadashi Kawamata)用木制椅子创作的作品"椅子"(Chairs)。(摄于2012年11月7日，阿布扎比萨迪亚特岛)REUTERS/Jumana ElHeloueh
西班牙艺术家Pamen Pereira创作的名为“这是一个爱情故事“(This is a love story)的作品。(摄于2012年11月7日，阿布扎比萨迪亚特岛)REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
法国艺术家西奥·梅谢尔(Theo Mercier)的雕塑作品。(摄于2012年10月5日，法国里尔) REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
法国艺术家西奥·梅谢尔(Theo Mercier)的雕塑作品。(摄于2012年10月5日，法国里尔) REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
比利时艺术家Pascal Bernier名为《颠倒》的作品。(摄于2012年9月26日，比利时布鲁塞尔) REUTERS/Yves Herman
比利时艺术家Pascal Bernier的作品《健身成瘾》(Fitness Addiction)。(摄于2012年9月26日，比利时布鲁塞尔) REUTERS/Yves Herman
一座高12米的女性头像雕塑“Awilda”矗立在巴西里约热内卢的瓜纳巴拉湾。(摄于2012年9月3日) REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
艺术家乔纳斯·博杰尔(Jonas Burgert)的作品“Poison Against Time”。(摄于2012年5月23日，德国柏林) REUTERS/Thomas Peter
美国艺术家杰夫·昆斯(Jeff Koons)1988年的作品《澡盆里的女人》，其灵感来自祖父的烟灰缸。(摄于2012年5月11日，瑞士巴塞尔附近小镇Riehen) REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
艺术家Robert Therrien的雕塑作品。Therrien通常通过放大尺寸将日常物品转化为特别雕塑，展示了一个童话和童年游戏的世界，引发观众与作品和环境之间的互动。(摄于2012年4月23日，贝尔法斯特) REUTmore
艺术家大卫·施里格利(David Shrigley)的杰克罗素梗标本作品。(摄于2012年1月31日，英国伦敦) REUTERS/Olivia Harris
英国艺术家Banksy名为《头等大罪》(Cardinal Sin)的雕塑作品，为一个带有马赛克的牧师头像，其意在抨击天主教会的性虐待丑闻。(摄于2011年12月16日，英国利物浦) REUTERS/Phil Noble
韩裔艺术家金米鲁(Miru Kim)裸体和猪一起生活在一个小玻璃房里，这是她最新的艺术作品，名叫“我爱猪，猪也爱我”。(摄于2011年12月1日，美国迈阿密) REUTERS/Hans Deryk
艺术家埃文·潘尼(Evan Penny)的雕塑作品。(摄于2010年8月4日，澳大利亚墨尔本) REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
粉红自行车竖立在水面上，以迎接环意自行车赛的到来。(摄于2010年5月4日，荷兰乌特勒支) REUTERS/Michael Kooren
学生游客在艺术家西蒙·伯尔奇(Simon Birch)的艺术装置内留影。(摄于2010年5月3日，香港) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
台湾艺术家黄瑞芳将上吊造型的雕塑作品《自杀的企鹅》悬挂于千禧桥端，旨在引起人们对全球变暖的重视。(摄于2010年2月13日，英国伦敦) REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
一群女学生观看艺术家让·穆克(Ron Mueck)名为《野性男人》(Wild man)的雕塑作品。(摄于2010年2月10日，澳大利亚墨尔本) REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
一名游客观看艺术家安东尼·葛姆雷(Antony Gormley)的大型雕塑装置。(摄于2009年10月7日，上海) REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
一名游客观看第53届威尼斯国际双年展上的艺术装置。(摄于2009年6月3日，意大利威尼斯) REUTERS/Tony Gentile
一名游客参观艺术家牟柏岩的雕塑作品《裸体二号》。(摄于2009年5月13日，香港) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
古巴博物馆外立面上的人面蟑螂雕塑。(摄于2009年3月27日，古巴哈瓦那) REUTERS/Claudia Daut
游客在观看艺术家范德·韦德(Van De Weghe)制作的雕塑作品。(摄于2008年12月4日，美国佛罗里达州)REUTERS/Carlos Barria
澳大利亚艺术家Deborah Sengl的雕塑作品《美洲狮牙医》。(摄于2008年4月15日，德国柏林) REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
加拿大艺术家埃文·潘尼(Evan Penny)的3D作品。(摄于2007年12月7日，美国迈阿密海滩会展中心) REUTERS/Hans Deryk
澳大利亚艺术家帕特里夏·皮奇尼尼(Patricia Piccinini)的真人大小作品《拥抱》(The Embrace)。(摄于2007年6月12日，瑞士巴塞尔) REUTERS/Siggi Bucher
澳大利亚艺术家Nike Savvas正在为由五万多个弹力球构成的作品“Atomix——Full of Love，Full of Wonder”进行最后的调整。小球在风扇的作用下摆动，模拟着澳洲内陆沙漠的景观。(摄于200more
一名保安与艺术家让·穆克(Ron Mueck)的头部雕塑作品合影。(摄于2006年7月31日，英国爱丁堡) REUTERS/David Moir
澳大利亚悉尼的塔马拉马海滩展出的雕塑作品“大煎蛋”。(摄于2005年11月2日) REUTERS/Will Burgess
下一个
失重 Zero gravity
(Reuters) -
路透10月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month
(Reuters) - 路透社全球摄影记者10月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
Insects on the menu 昆虫餐厅
(Reuters) -
本周中国区精选(10月18日-25日) China Weekly
(Reuters) - 聚焦10月18日至25日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.
China's mega statues
The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Journey to the Space Station
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.