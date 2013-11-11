魔幻超现实艺术 Surreal art
巴苏阿尔多(Eduardo Basualdo)创作的名为“理论”(Teoria)的艺术作品。(摄于2013年10月16日，英国伦敦弗里兹艺术博览会)REUTERS/Andrew Winning
艺术家罗恩·穆克(Ron Mueck)创作的雕塑作品”年轻夫妇，2013“(Young Couple, 2013)。(摄于2013年4月15日，法国巴黎)REUTERS/Charles Platiau
日本艺术家川俣正(Tadashi Kawamata)的作品"椅子"(Chairs)。(摄于2012年11月7日，阿布扎比萨迪亚特岛)REUTERS/Jumana ElHeloueh
西班牙艺术家Pamen Pereira的作品“这是一个爱情故事“(This is a love story)。(摄于2012年11月7日，阿布扎比萨迪亚特岛)REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
法国艺术家西奥·梅谢尔(Theo Mercier)的雕塑作品。(摄于2012年10月5日，法国里尔) REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
法国艺术家西奥·梅谢尔(Theo Mercier)的雕塑作品。(摄于2012年10月5日，法国里尔) REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
比利时艺术家Pascal Bernier的作品《颠倒》。(摄于2012年9月26日，比利时布鲁塞尔) REUTERS/Yves Herman
艺术家乔纳斯·博杰尔(Jonas Burgert)的作品“Poison Against Time”。(摄于2012年5月23日，德国柏林) REUTERS/Thomas Peter
美国艺术家杰夫·昆斯(Jeff Koons)1988年的作品《澡盆里的女人》，其灵感来自祖父的烟灰缸。(摄于2012年5月11日，瑞士巴塞尔附近小镇Riehen) REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
艺术家Robert Therrien的雕塑作品通常通过放大尺寸将日常物品转化为特别雕塑，展示了一个童话和童年游戏的世界，引发观众与作品和环境之间的互动。(摄于2012年4月23日，贝尔法斯特) REUTERS/Cathamore
艺术家大卫·施里格利(David Shrigley)的杰克罗素梗标本作品。(摄于2012年1月31日，英国伦敦) REUTERS/Olivia Harris
英国艺术家Banksy名为《头等大罪》(Cardinal Sin)的雕塑作品，为一个带有马赛克的牧师头像，其意在抨击天主教会的性虐待丑闻。(摄于2011年12月16日，英国利物浦) REUTERS/Phil Noble
裸体的韩裔艺术家金米鲁(Miru Kim)与猪在一间小玻璃房里相处，名为《我爱猪，猪也爱我》。(摄于2011年12月1日，美国迈阿密) REUTERS/Hans Deryk
台湾艺术家黄瑞芳将上吊造型的雕塑作品《自杀的企鹅》悬挂于千禧桥端，旨在引起人们对全球变暖的重视。(摄于2010年2月13日，英国伦敦) REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
艺术家让·穆克(Ron Mueck)的雕塑作品《野性男人》(Wild man)。(摄于2010年2月10日，澳大利亚墨尔本) REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
一名游客参观第53届威尼斯国际双年展上的艺术装置。(摄于2009年6月3日，意大利威尼斯) REUTERS/Tony Gentile
一名游客参观艺术家牟柏岩的雕塑作品《裸体二号》。(摄于2009年5月13日，香港) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
古巴博物馆外立面上的人面蟑螂雕塑。(摄于2009年3月27日，古巴哈瓦那) REUTERS/Claudia Daut
游客在观看艺术家范德·韦德(Van De Weghe)的雕塑作品。(摄于2008年12月4日，美国佛罗里达州)REUTERS/Carlos Barria
澳大利亚艺术家帕特里夏·皮奇尼尼(Patricia Piccinini)的真人大小作品《拥抱》(The Embrace)。(摄于2007年6月12日，瑞士巴塞尔) REUTERS/Siggi Bucher
澳大利亚艺术家Nike Savvas正在为由五万多个弹力球构成的作品“Atomix——Full of Love，Full of Wonder”进行最后的调整。小球在风扇的作用下摆动，模拟着澳洲内陆沙漠的景观。(摄于200more
一名保安与艺术家让·穆克(Ron Mueck)的头部雕塑作品合影。(摄于2006年7月31日，英国爱丁堡) REUTERS/David Moir
澳大利亚悉尼的塔马拉马海滩展出的雕塑作品“大煎蛋”。(摄于2005年11月2日) REUTERS/Will Burgess
Twitter最热门明星 Most Twitter Followers
超强台风肆虐菲律宾 或致万人遇难 Super typhoon
(Reuters) - 台风“海燕”重创菲律宾，估计造成一万人遇难。“海燕”为有史以来最强风暴之一，破坏力堪比2004年印度洋大海啸。
本周中国区精选(11月1日-8日) China Weekly
(Reuters) - 聚焦11月1日至8日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(19)
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
