印度“代孕工厂” Surrogate factory in India
印度法律委员会一份报告称，由于印度教对代孕观念的接纳，印度目前已成为世界代孕中心。(摄于2013年8月26日，印度阿南德镇，Akanksha试管受精中心的代孕妈妈临时之家。) REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyamore
随着国外代孕需求的不断增加，印度已将“代孕旅游”发展成为一个有着十亿美元的代孕产业。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
印度代孕产业的火爆始于2006年，美国脱口秀女王奥普拉·温弗瑞在节目中采访了新泽西州的一对夫妇，他们通过印度代孕妈妈成功孕育了孩子且费用低廉。奥普拉此举为印度代孕产业做了一次“免费广告”。 REUTERS/Mansi Tmore
在西方，代孕受到法律的严格限制，且经济成本高昂。但在印度，独特的法律规范、配套的服务使代孕在印度形成产业规模，成为“代孕工厂”。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
根据印度医学会发布的指导方针，双方要签署一份协议，协议规定由委托一方支付医护费用，而代孕一方将放弃与孩子的任何关系和权利。(第一次做代孕妈妈的Ambika与儿子在代孕之家休息) REUTERS/Mansi Thapliymore
在受精卵由准父母提供、代孕者只提供子宫的情况下，孩子的出生证上只出现准父母的名字；如果卵子由捐赠者提供，出生证上就只有父亲的名字，卵子捐赠者的名字则不出现。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
在印度，代孕行业是一项蓬勃发展的产业，约1000家诊所向国外借医疗旅游来印度代孕的需求者提供代孕服务。(现年22岁Karishma Barnar第二次做代孕妈妈，与丈夫在代孕之家吃饭。) REUTERS/Mansi Thmore
去年有两千名代孕婴儿在印度出生，而英国是印度代孕服务的主要客源地。REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
一些代孕诊所还会提供配套的法律服务，有专门的律师负责与官方机构交涉，为在印度代孕出生的婴儿取得其外国父母所在国的国籍。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
自愿成为代孕妈妈的女性会与诊所签订合约，每次代孕分娩得到的报酬在8,000至9,000美元之间。以印度非特殊工种的收入水平来看，相当于一个人18年的总收入。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
代孕酬劳虽高，但同时也引发许多社会争议。不少印度人担心，这是对贫困妇女的剥削，而且使她们冒的风险太大。在印度，每年有10万名妇女因怀孕分娩而死亡。(现年32岁的Ragini第一次做代孕妈妈，在接受胚胎移植后，丈夫陪伴其休more
印度国家生育健康研究学院的主管普里表示，不应使代孕行业化。(现年29岁Diksha已做过两次代孕妈妈，她曾在2008年和2010年分别为两对日本夫妇代孕。)REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
代孕妈妈们正在Akanksha试管受精中心中接受常规孕检。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
在Akanksha试管受精中心的实验室，一名胚胎学家展示冰冻的胚胎容器。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
一名妇产科医生为一名代孕妈妈做超声检查。REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
妇产科医生为一位代孕妈妈做孕检。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
现年42岁的英国女子怀抱新生女儿，39岁的丈夫陪伴在侧。两人的孩子由印度代孕妈妈孕育。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
