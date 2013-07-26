盘点顶级SUV汽车 SUV Cars
玛莎拉蒂首款SUV车型--玛莎拉蒂Kubang，定位于豪华运动型SUV，计划于2014年正式上市发售，剑指其最有力竞争对手保时捷卡宴。(摄于2012年1月10日，底特律车展) REUTERS/Mike Cassese
玛莎拉蒂官方表示，该车在外形设计、动力、悬挂、刹车、操控和性能表现上将延续玛莎拉蒂一贯的风格。据悉，Kubang SUV还将采取许多高科技配置，发动机则由法拉利提供，未来还将搭载8速自动变速器。 REUTERS/Mikemore
宾利豪华SUV概念车EXP 9 F，外形设计受到不少批评，因此宾利公司决定对其进行重新设计。目前宾利官方已经确认新的SUV车型会在2016年上市销售，将是全球价格最为昂贵的SUV。(摄于2012年4月24日，北京车展)Rmore
宾利EXP 9 F概念车借鉴了欧陆与慕尚的设计风格，可以采用多款发动机配置，从混合动力车到输出功率为600马力的双涡轮增压6.0升W12发动机，搭配八速自动变速箱。REUTERS/Jason Lee
英国豪华汽车制造商阿斯顿马丁即将开始旗下SUV车型的量产化进程，其旗下的拉贡达概念车(Lagonda Concept)可视作阿斯顿马丁SUV的原型车，但公众对于该车的反馈褒贬不一。(摄于2009年3月4日，日内瓦车展) more
拉贡达概念车于2009年在日内瓦车展亮相，而量产版阿斯顿马丁SUV则会借与奔驰GL的合作成为开端。量产车将可能采用新的设计元素，期待这款豪华SUV的华丽变身。REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
兰博基尼URUS车型于2012年的北京国际车展正式发布，将于2017年正式发售，售价约为140,000英镑(折合人民币133万元)，量产后将会对路虎揽胜系列SUV产生强烈的冲击。(摄于2012年4月23日，北京车展) Rmore
量产版的Urus SUV车型将基于MLB平台开发，而下一代保时捷卡宴与奥迪Q7也将基于这一平台开发。Urus SUV将使用包括碳纤维、铝合金在内的多种合成材料，整车重量被控制的十分理想。REUTERS/Jason Lee
