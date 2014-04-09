中级SUV碰撞测试成绩差 IIHS SUV
2014年4月8日，美国公路安全保险协会(IIHS)公布中级SUV小区域偏置正面碰撞测试结果，多数中型SUV表现欠佳，这对于本已饱受安全疑虑打击的汽车业无异于雪上加霜。 REUTERS/Michael Dalder
此次IIHS选择9款2014年款中级SUV进行小区域偏置正面碰撞测试，仅雪佛莱Equinox和通用GMC Terrain获得最高评级“良好”。 REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
表现最差的是马自达CX-9和本田领航员，在碰撞后出现明显的结构性损毁。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
通用汽车旗下雪佛莱Equinox和GMC Terrain两款车获得了最高分，每一项和总体均为优秀评级。(雪佛莱Equinox) REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
测试中，当车辆前方撞击到另一辆车、树木或电线杆时，车内假人可模拟乘员，评估内部人员的伤亡情况。(GMC Terrain) REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
第三名：丰田汉兰达。碰撞接触面积为驾驶员侧前方25%面积，速度40英里/时，约合64千米/时。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
第四名：Jeep大切诺基。前不久IIHS曾测试小型车，本田飞度和菲亚特500等车集体遭遇滑铁卢。 REUTERS/James Fassinger
第五名：丰田 4Runner。IIHS表示，此次的碰撞测试比推行多年的偏置碰撞测试更具挑战。 REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
第六名：福特探险者。REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
第七名：起亚索伦托。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第八名：马自达CX-9。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
第九名：丰田领航员。REUTERS/Peter Morgan
