2014年中国热销SUV排行
中国汽车工业协会发布了2014年汽车市场总体运行情况。根据公布的数据，哈弗H6以31.59万辆的销量位居SUV冠军。 REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
上海大众途观排名第二，销量为23.74万辆。 REUTERS/Ralph Orowski
第三名：奇瑞瑞虎，销售为19.64万辆。 REUTERS/Nacho Doce
第四名：本田CR-V，销量为16.82万辆。REUTERS/Michael Caronna
第五名：北京现代ix 35，销量为14.53万辆。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
第六名：福特翼虎，销量为13.6万辆。 REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
第七名：丰田RAV4，销量为12.47万辆。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
第八名：日产奇骏，销量为11.45万辆。REUTERS/Rick Wilking
第九名：奥迪Q5，销量为10.7万辆。 REUTERS/Victor Fraile
第十名：长安CS35，销量为10.06万辆。 REUTERS/Stringer
