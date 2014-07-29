迈阿密热辣泳装秀 Swim Fashion Week
2014年7月20日，“梅赛德斯-奔驰的礼物”的时装周泳装秀在美国迈哈密市举行。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
奔驰冠名的这一活动不仅是品牌推广，同时已成为时尚界的一桩盛事。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
时装周期间，迈哈密吸引诸多设计师、零售商、模特、时尚制作以及新闻工作者前来观看，成为万众瞩目的焦点。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
热辣模特穿着性感泳装，展现自身魅力。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
白色清新。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
性感裸色。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
动感旋风。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
性感美裙。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
夏日风情。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
热辣民族风。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
桃红色诱惑。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
经典黑色。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
模特在后台张望。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
一名模特在后台化妆。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
7月18日，一只明星小狗助阵泳装秀。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
模特在后台聚集。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
一位模特等待登上T台。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
极致魅惑。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
