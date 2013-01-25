版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 1月 25日 星期五 13:41 BJT

T台尴尬瞬间 Catwalk Falls

盘点各大时装周上名模们的尴尬瞬间。 (摄于2013年1月22日，巴黎) REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

盘点各大时装周上名模们的尴尬瞬间。 (摄于2013年1月22日，巴黎) REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2013年 1月 25日 星期五
盘点各大时装周上名模们的尴尬瞬间。 (摄于2013年1月22日，巴黎) REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
优雅倒地。 (摄于2012年2月14日，纽约) REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

优雅倒地。 (摄于2012年2月14日，纽约) REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2013年 1月 25日 星期五
优雅倒地。 (摄于2012年2月14日，纽约) REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
单手撑地。 (摄于2012年4月14日，上海) REUTERS/Stringer

单手撑地。 (摄于2012年4月14日，上海) REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 1月 25日 星期五
单手撑地。 (摄于2012年4月14日，上海) REUTERS/Stringer
试图平衡。 (摄于2011年10月27日，北京) REUTERS/Jason Lee

试图平衡。 (摄于2011年10月27日，北京) REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 1月 25日 星期五
试图平衡。 (摄于2011年10月27日，北京) REUTERS/Jason Lee
尴尬落水。 (2011年2月2日，巴西圣保罗) REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

尴尬落水。 (2011年2月2日，巴西圣保罗) REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

2013年 1月 25日 星期五
尴尬落水。 (2011年2月2日，巴西圣保罗) REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
优美背影。(摄于2011年9月23日，意大利米兰) REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

优美背影。(摄于2011年9月23日，意大利米兰) REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

2013年 1月 25日 星期五
优美背影。(摄于2011年9月23日，意大利米兰) REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
坐倒在地。(摄于2011年3月28日，北京) REUTERS/Jason Lee

坐倒在地。(摄于2011年3月28日，北京) REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 1月 25日 星期五
坐倒在地。(摄于2011年3月28日，北京) REUTERS/Jason Lee
重头再来。 (2009年9月29日，意大利米兰) REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

重头再来。 (2009年9月29日，意大利米兰) REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

2013年 1月 25日 星期五
重头再来。 (2009年9月29日，意大利米兰) REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
优雅跪拜。 (2009年10月19日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城) REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

优雅跪拜。 (2009年10月19日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城) REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

2013年 1月 25日 星期五
优雅跪拜。 (2009年10月19日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城) REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
后仰。 (2009年2月15日，美国纽约) REUTERS/Eric Thayer

后仰。 (2009年2月15日，美国纽约) REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2013年 1月 25日 星期五
后仰。 (2009年2月15日，美国纽约) REUTERS/Eric Thayer
失衡。 (2009年2月15日，美国纽约) REUTERS/Eric Thayer

失衡。 (2009年2月15日，美国纽约) REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2013年 1月 25日 星期五
失衡。 (2009年2月15日，美国纽约) REUTERS/Eric Thayer
追尾。(2006年9月9日，美国纽约) REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

追尾。(2006年9月9日，美国纽约) REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2013年 1月 25日 星期五
追尾。(2006年9月9日，美国纽约) REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
率先倒地。 (2002年7月8日，法国巴黎) REUTERS/John Schults

率先倒地。 (2002年7月8日，法国巴黎) REUTERS/John Schults

2013年 1月 25日 星期五
率先倒地。 (2002年7月8日，法国巴黎) REUTERS/John Schults
跌式出场。 (2006年2月14日，英国伦敦) REUTERS/Stephen Hird

跌式出场。 (2006年2月14日，英国伦敦) REUTERS/Stephen Hird

2013年 1月 25日 星期五
跌式出场。 (2006年2月14日，英国伦敦) REUTERS/Stephen Hird
保持平衡。 (2008年9月8日，美国纽约) REUTERS/Joshua Lott

保持平衡。 (2008年9月8日，美国纽约) REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2013年 1月 25日 星期五
保持平衡。 (2008年9月8日，美国纽约) REUTERS/Joshua Lott
扑到。 (2004年2月9日，美国纽约) REUTERS/Mike Segar

扑到。 (2004年2月9日，美国纽约) REUTERS/Mike Segar

2013年 1月 25日 星期五
扑到。 (2004年2月9日，美国纽约) REUTERS/Mike Segar
单膝跪地。 (2006年7月14日，巴西圣保罗) REUTERS/Caetano Barreira

单膝跪地。 (2006年7月14日，巴西圣保罗) REUTERS/Caetano Barreira

2013年 1月 25日 星期五
单膝跪地。 (2006年7月14日，巴西圣保罗) REUTERS/Caetano Barreira
艰难起身。 (2008年9月23日，意大利米兰) REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

艰难起身。 (2008年9月23日，意大利米兰) REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2013年 1月 25日 星期五
艰难起身。 (2008年9月23日，意大利米兰) REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
全场焦点。 (2008年2月7日，美国纽约) REUTERS/Marko Georgiev

全场焦点。 (2008年2月7日，美国纽约) REUTERS/Marko Georgiev

2013年 1月 25日 星期五
全场焦点。 (2008年2月7日，美国纽约) REUTERS/Marko Georgiev
坐式表演。 (2000年9月6日，西班牙马德里) REUTERS/Andrea Comas

坐式表演。 (2000年9月6日，西班牙马德里) REUTERS/Andrea Comas

2013年 1月 25日 星期五
坐式表演。 (2000年9月6日，西班牙马德里) REUTERS/Andrea Comas
