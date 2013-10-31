地铁变T台 Subway fashion
在人流攒动的地铁站欣赏高级时装秀？在圣保罗时装周上就上演一场如此“怪异”的时装表演。(摄于2013年10月27日) REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
圣保罗地铁站的空地变成天然Ｔ台，模特们身着近几年圣保罗时装周的经典之作亮相。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
模特们不顾拥挤走进地铁列车，让车内乘客有机会近距离接触高级时装与美艳超模。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
活动组织者表示，开展这场活动的目的，是想让人们看到时尚是没有界限的。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
模特在人群的注视下敬业演出，上演一场亲民时装秀。 REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
无论是模特还是看客，都对组织者这样的安排表示赞赏。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
一名地铁工作人员表示，在平时上班的地方能看到时装秀，是一件很令人兴奋的事情。 REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
巴西圣保罗时装周是拉美地区最大的时尚盛事，每年举办两次。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
巴西圣保罗时装周迄今已举办了15年。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
奇异面罩。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
惊艳造型。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
天然T台。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
移动“橱窗”。 REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
时尚零距离。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
与乘客“亲密接触”。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
霓裳艳影。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
超模亮相。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
下一个
品尝昆虫大餐 Insects on the menu
(Reuters) - “Le Festin Nu”餐厅位于法国巴黎18时尚街区，是法国第一家供应新奇、美味昆虫菜肴的餐厅。
德国锁定美情报部门窃听站位置 U.S. Wiretap
(Reuters) - 德国媒体报道称，美国情报部门在美驻德国使馆房顶设置了监听站，可能在窃听德总理默克尔手机上发挥了重要作用。
关注各国童工 Child Labour
(Reuters) -
盘点“雷人”婚礼 Odd weddings
(Reuters) -
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.
China's mega statues
The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Journey to the Space Station
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.