版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 10月 31日 星期四 10:43 BJT

地铁变T台 Subway fashion

在人流攒动的地铁站欣赏高级时装秀？在圣保罗时装周上就上演一场如此“怪异”的时装表演。(摄于2013年10月27日) REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

在人流攒动的地铁站欣赏高级时装秀？在圣保罗时装周上就上演一场如此“怪异”的时装表演。(摄于2013年10月27日) REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

2013年 10月 31日 星期四
在人流攒动的地铁站欣赏高级时装秀？在圣保罗时装周上就上演一场如此“怪异”的时装表演。(摄于2013年10月27日) REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
1 / 17
圣保罗地铁站的空地变成天然Ｔ台，模特们身着近几年圣保罗时装周的经典之作亮相。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

圣保罗地铁站的空地变成天然Ｔ台，模特们身着近几年圣保罗时装周的经典之作亮相。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

2013年 10月 31日 星期四
圣保罗地铁站的空地变成天然Ｔ台，模特们身着近几年圣保罗时装周的经典之作亮相。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
2 / 17
模特们不顾拥挤走进地铁列车，让车内乘客有机会近距离接触高级时装与美艳超模。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

模特们不顾拥挤走进地铁列车，让车内乘客有机会近距离接触高级时装与美艳超模。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

2013年 10月 31日 星期四
模特们不顾拥挤走进地铁列车，让车内乘客有机会近距离接触高级时装与美艳超模。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
3 / 17
活动组织者表示，开展这场活动的目的，是想让人们看到时尚是没有界限的。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

活动组织者表示，开展这场活动的目的，是想让人们看到时尚是没有界限的。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

2013年 10月 31日 星期四
活动组织者表示，开展这场活动的目的，是想让人们看到时尚是没有界限的。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
4 / 17
模特在人群的注视下敬业演出，上演一场亲民时装秀。 REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

模特在人群的注视下敬业演出，上演一场亲民时装秀。 REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

2013年 10月 31日 星期四
模特在人群的注视下敬业演出，上演一场亲民时装秀。 REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
5 / 17
无论是模特还是看客，都对组织者这样的安排表示赞赏。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

无论是模特还是看客，都对组织者这样的安排表示赞赏。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

2013年 10月 31日 星期四
无论是模特还是看客，都对组织者这样的安排表示赞赏。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
6 / 17
一名地铁工作人员表示，在平时上班的地方能看到时装秀，是一件很令人兴奋的事情。 REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

一名地铁工作人员表示，在平时上班的地方能看到时装秀，是一件很令人兴奋的事情。 REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

2013年 10月 31日 星期四
一名地铁工作人员表示，在平时上班的地方能看到时装秀，是一件很令人兴奋的事情。 REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
7 / 17
巴西圣保罗时装周是拉美地区最大的时尚盛事，每年举办两次。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

巴西圣保罗时装周是拉美地区最大的时尚盛事，每年举办两次。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

2013年 10月 31日 星期四
巴西圣保罗时装周是拉美地区最大的时尚盛事，每年举办两次。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
8 / 17
巴西圣保罗时装周迄今已举办了15年。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

巴西圣保罗时装周迄今已举办了15年。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

2013年 10月 31日 星期四
巴西圣保罗时装周迄今已举办了15年。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
9 / 17
奇异面罩。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

奇异面罩。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

2013年 10月 31日 星期四
奇异面罩。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
10 / 17
惊艳造型。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

惊艳造型。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

2013年 10月 31日 星期四
惊艳造型。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
11 / 17
天然T台。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

天然T台。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

2013年 10月 31日 星期四
天然T台。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
12 / 17
移动“橱窗”。 REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

移动“橱窗”。 REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

2013年 10月 31日 星期四
移动“橱窗”。 REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
13 / 17
时尚零距离。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

时尚零距离。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

2013年 10月 31日 星期四
时尚零距离。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
14 / 17
与乘客“亲密接触”。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

与乘客“亲密接触”。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

2013年 10月 31日 星期四
与乘客“亲密接触”。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
15 / 17
霓裳艳影。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

霓裳艳影。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

2013年 10月 31日 星期四
霓裳艳影。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
16 / 17
超模亮相。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

超模亮相。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

2013年 10月 31日 星期四
超模亮相。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
17 / 17
重播
下一图片集
品尝昆虫大餐 Insects on the menu

品尝昆虫大餐 Insects on the menu

下一个

品尝昆虫大餐 Insects on the menu

品尝昆虫大餐 Insects on the menu

(Reuters) - “Le Festin Nu”餐厅位于法国巴黎18时尚街区，是法国第一家供应新奇、美味昆虫菜肴的餐厅。

2013年 10月 30日
德国锁定美情报部门窃听站位置 U.S. Wiretap

德国锁定美情报部门窃听站位置 U.S. Wiretap

(Reuters) - 德国媒体报道称，美国情报部门在美驻德国使馆房顶设置了监听站，可能在窃听德总理默克尔手机上发挥了重要作用。

2013年 10月 30日
关注各国童工 Child Labour

关注各国童工 Child Labour

(Reuters) -

2013年 10月 29日
盘点“雷人”婚礼 Odd weddings

盘点“雷人”婚礼 Odd weddings

(Reuters) -

2013年 10月 29日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Journey to the Space Station

Journey to the Space Station

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐