台湾客机坠河已致31人遇难
2015年2月4日，台湾复兴航空一架ATR-72-600型客机在台北南港坠落基隆河，截至目前至少造成31人遇难、15人受伤，仍有12人等待救援。(救援人员展开搜救工作。) REUTERS/Stringer
台湾军方出动大型机具及搜救艇，警消彻夜救援，全力搜救生还者。(救援人员从失事客机上转移遇难者遗体。) REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
机上包括机组成员在内共58人，其中有31名大陆游客。(救援人员动用大型吊车将失事机体吊挂上岸。) REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
2月4日，一辆汽车上行车记录仪拍摄到的台湾复兴航空客机从高架桥上空坠落的画面。 REUTERS/AMVID via Reuters TV
失事的ATR-72型飞机属于双螺旋桨民航客机，目前运营于90多个国家和地区的180余家航空公司。(救援人员展开搜救。) REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
综合台湾媒体报道和台湾飞航安全调查委员会报告，近10年间复兴航空公司共发生8起ATR-72机型飞行事故，包括去年7月23日造成48人罹难的澎湖空难。(救援人员展开搜救。) REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
目前失事航班的两个黑匣子均已寻获,最快于今天下午或晚间公布黑匣子的解读信息。(救援人员打捞飞机残骸。) REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
2月4日，救援人员动用大型吊车将失事机体吊挂上岸。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
2月4日，失事飞机浸泡在基隆河中，救援人员乘皮划艇前往施救。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
2月4日，参与救援的士兵转移遇难者遗体。 REUTERS/Stringer
2月4日，救援人员和士兵搬运飞机残骸。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
2月4日，飞机迫降前碰撞高架桥后遗落的残骸。 REUTERS/Stringer
