台湾客机失事致48人罹难 Taiwan Plane Crash
2014年7月24日，台湾民航局表示，以运营境内航线为主的复兴航空一架客机于23日晚间在台风间迫降澎湖马公机场失败坠毁，造成48人丧生。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
遇难者中包括两名法国人和一名香港人，目前仍调查香港乘客是否持有台湾身分证。REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
民航局指出，23日晚间复兴航空公司GE222班次于马公机场附近失联，后确认发生空难。REUTERS/Stringer
机上人员计有旅客54名及机组员4名，共计58名，48名罹难，其中10名受伤送医，另有5名居民受伤。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
澎湖县消防局消息称，这架班机迫降至机场旁的澎湖县湖西乡西溪村，现场留有班机碎片。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
23日晚间台风麦德姆(MATMO)登陆台湾，带来强降雨和暴风，金融市场关闭，学校停课。REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
GE222班机原订下午4时从高雄飞往马公，受天候影响延迟至傍晚5时42分才起飞。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
台湾民航部门负责人表示，飞机在落地时，因天候或其他因素，要求重飞，但重飞迫降时没有落好。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
针对部分质疑恶劣天候下复航仍起飞，是否造成失事主因，民航局官员在记者会中表示，初步调查复兴航空起飞时天候状况符合起飞标准。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
台湾“飞行安全调查委员会”9人小组已在马公机场展开调查。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
详细的失事原因仍待调查。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
台交通部门负责人表示，目前已找到失事机上两个黑匣子中的一个。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
执飞该航班的为ATR72-500机型，机龄13年。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
正驾驶李义良飞行经验22年，总飞行时数近22994小时；副驾驶江冠兴飞行经验2.5年，总飞行时数近2392小时。 REUTERS/Stringer
ATR72型飞机是法国与意大利合资的飞机制造商ATR制造的双螺旋桨民用客机，载客数70余人。 REUTERS/Stringer
据台湾媒体报道，飞机在飞行中没有滑行，从92英尺(28米左右)的高度重摔，机头直接坠地，飞机起火。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
飞机失事时撞上了民宅，现场一片狼藉。 REUTERS/Wong Yao-wen
约有10户民宅被毁。 REUTERS/Wong Yao-wen
复兴航空是台湾第一家民营航空业者，于1951年创立，主要经营岛内航线以及短程国际航线，目前是台湾第三大航空公司。(一名遇难者家属悲伤哭泣。) REUTERS/Edward Lau
据不完全统计，除此次空难外，自1967年以来的47年间，澎湖海域已发生11起空难，共造成289人死亡或失踪。 REUTERS/Stringer
