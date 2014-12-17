塔利班血洗巴基斯坦校园
2014年12月16日，塔利班武装分子闯入巴基斯坦白沙瓦的一所学校并开火，至少132名学生、9名教职员工丧生。这是该国近年来最严重的血腥屠杀事件。(一位母亲痛哭其15岁的儿子丧生。) REUTERS/Zohra Bensmore
此次被袭击的是一所军方公立中学，许多学生是军方人员的子女。武装分子从后门进入了这所学校。(一名士兵护送被营救的小学生。) REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
有受伤的学生告诉路透，武装分子进入学校后，不加选择地对学生和教师开火，多数遇害者当场丧生。(一名男子抱着受伤的学生。) REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
巴基斯坦安全部队到晚间完成了持续逾8小时的行动，期间猛烈交火，9名武装分子均丧生。(一名士兵在学校周围戒备。) REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
一架军方直升机在事发学校的上空飞行。 REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
巴基斯坦安全部队士兵前往事发学校。 REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
一名男子揽着一个学生在校外面打电话。 REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
一名学生趴在一名男子的肩上哭。 REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
警察和民众将一名受伤的士兵抬上救护车。 REUTERS/Stringer
一名男子在医院安慰受伤的儿子。 REUTERS/Stringer
几名男子在救护车上安放学生的遗体。 REUTERS/Stringer
救护车前往医院。 REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
救援人员及家属抬着一名丧生学生的棺材。 REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
人们为一名丧生的学生举行葬礼。 REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
一位母亲对着儿子的遗体痛哭。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
一名男子点燃蜡烛悼念遇害者。REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
