2014年度十佳手机 Ten Best Mobile
各大厂商年度新品在九月新机发布狂潮后告一段落，科技网站Techradar评出2014年度十佳手机排行榜。 第十名：三星Galaxy Alpha。作为三星少有的金属架构手机，Galaxy Alpha手感良好，配置强大，系统more
第九名：诺基亚Lumia 930。作为Windows Phone阵营的唯一代表，Lumia 930入选并非因其系统，而是诺基亚的硬件足够出色。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
第八名：Google Nexus 5。Google的产品设计及LG代工生产，搭载Android 4.4 kitkat系统，高通骁龙四核处理器，800万像素摄像头，机性能不俗。 REUTERS/Files
第七名：三星 Galaxy S5。外形虽毫无亮点，但胜在集成众多功能，心率检测、防水、指纹识别、超长待机模式，都让Galaxy S5的内在无比强大。 REUTERS/Albert Gea
第六名：三星Galaxy Note 4。对比Galaxy Note 3而言，Galaxy Note 4的进步可以几乎可以忽略不计，但其仍然是目前最好的大屏手机之一。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke more
第五名：苹果iPhone 6 Plus。比iPhone6 更大的屏幕、更高的分辨率、更大的电池容量，在视觉感受上iPhone 6 Plus无疑更胜一筹，但是巨大的机身尺寸也限制其成为少数人的选择。 REUTERS/Dmore
第四名：LG G3。对比G2，G3有着全方位的升级，但2K屏幕的功耗非常大。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
第三名：苹果iPhone 6。作为一代iPhone，虽在外观设计上被许多人吐槽，但是不可否认的是它比iPhone 5s有了相当大的进步。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
第二名：索尼Xperia Z3。作为索尼今年第二款旗舰，Xperia Z3漂亮的外形设计和良好的手感及做工，配以强大的硬件，几乎在这款手机上找不到短板。 REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
第一名：HTC One M8。作为今年HTC的主打旗舰，除了集成M7的优点之外，无论在手感，做工还是配置上都更上一层楼，被许多媒体评为目前最好的Android手机。REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
