特斯拉Model S车型遭诟病 Tesla Model S
《消费者报告》(Consumer Reports)称，特斯拉Model S车型存在“不少问题”。(2012年6月22日，美国弗里蒙特) REUTERS/Noah Berger
2013年11月，《消费者报告》在其年度美国汽车调查中将特斯拉Model S评选为当年汽车市场上的最佳车型。(2012年6月22日，美国弗里蒙特) REUTERS/Noah Berger
2013年5月，特斯拉轿车还获得该杂志99分的评价，满分为100分。(2014年6月13日，英国伦敦) REUTERS/Marika Kochiashvili
《消费者报告》发布声明表示，尽管我们为其“顺滑的流线感，优雅简约的设计”所打动，但这款汽车还存在很多可能会影响消费者体验的问题。(2014年6月13日，英国伦敦) REUTERS/Marika Kochiashvilimore
特斯拉Model S是迄今为止特斯拉唯一一款上市轿车，基础款起价约为7万美元。(2014年1月29日，中国北京)REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
《消费者报告》称2013年1月以8.9万美元的价格购买特斯拉Model S，目前行驶里程近1.6万英里。(2014年6月13日，英国伦敦) REUTERS/Marika Kochiashvili
《消费者报告》称，该车在年检前夕、行驶刚到1.2万英里时，中心屏幕一片空白，导致车辆几乎所有功能都无法使用。(2014年5月8日，美国科尔特马德拉) REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
特斯拉已对该车进行维修，但未就此事发表声明。并表示当中心屏幕一片空白和自动伸缩门把手失效时，可通过启动“硬重置”来恢复车辆的正常运作。(2014年5月8日，美国科尔特马德拉) REUTERS/Robert Galbramore
明年年初，特斯拉计划推出全新跨界电动车Model X。(2012年6月22日，美国弗里蒙特) REUTERS/Noah Berger
特拉斯创始人伊隆·马斯克(Elon Musk)。(2012年6月22日，美国弗里蒙特) REUTERS/Noah Berger
24小时时事新闻（8月14日） 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
喜剧明星罗宾·威廉姆斯离世 Robin Williams
奥斯卡奖得主、喜剧明星罗宾·威廉姆斯被发现死于位于北加州的家中，终年63岁，警方初步判断为自杀。
24小时时事新闻(8月13日) 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
英国热气球嘉年华 Balloons over Bristol
英国布里斯托尔热气球节开幕，五彩缤纷的热气球扮靓天空吸引眼球。
