赴汤蹈火 拼搏硬汉挑战赛
2015年2月1日，英国小镇珀顿举行一年一度的“硬汉挑战赛”，来自世界各地的上千名参赛者赴汤蹈火、挑战身体极限。(一名挑战者匍匐通过铁丝网障碍。) REUTERS/Phil Noble
挑战赛的赛场在乡野间，数千名来自世界各地的选手在比赛过程中必须历经渡过泥水、穿越火海和游过隧道等多项障碍的考验。(2月1日，挑战者们在泥潭中跋涉。) REUTERS/Phil Noble
“硬汉挑战赛”的举行旨在为慈善事业筹款。(2月1日，挑战者们奔跑前进。) REUTERS/Phil Noble
2月1日，一名挑战者跨越火堆。 REUTERS/Phil Noble
2月1日，一名扮成板球手的挑战者在泥浆中翻滚。 REUTERS/Phil Noble
2月1日，一名挑战者在泥水中艰难前行。REUTERS/Phil Noble
2月1日，挑战者们攀爬障碍。 REUTERS/Phil Noble
2月1日，一名挑战者涉过泥潭。 REUTERS/Phil Noble
2月1日， 挑战者们穿过烟雾前行。 REUTERS/Phil Noble
2月1日，一名挑战者在匍匐通过铁丝网时扮鬼脸。 REUTERS/Phil Noble
2月1日， 一名挑战者从泥水中露出头。REUTERS/Phil Noble
2月1日，几名挑战者扮成耶稣扛着十字架参加比赛。 REUTERS/Phil Noble
2月1日，一名挑战者穿越障碍。 REUTERS/Phil Noble
