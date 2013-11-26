泰国反政府示威 Thai Anti-Government Occupy

Anti-government protesters rest at the entrance of a building of the Finance Ministry after occupying it in Bamore

Anti-government protesters rest at the entrance of a building of the Finance Ministry after occupying it in Bangkok November 25, 2013. About 1,000 anti-government demonstrators forced their way into Thailand's Finance Ministry on Monday and protest leaders called for the occupation of other government buildings in an escalating bid to topple Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

