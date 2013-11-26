泰国反政府示威 Thai Anti-Government Occupy
2013年11月25日，泰国最大反对党民主党召集数万名支持者，在首都曼谷十多处地点举行大规模集会，要求总理英拉·西那瓦下台。 REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
这是自2010年以来的泰国最大规模的示威游行，据泰国安全部门估计，约有10万人参加。(示威者踩踏路障。) REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
示威者早上封锁道路，让政府人员无法上班，并对政府部门和英拉住所断水断电，以逼迫英拉政府辞职。 REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
当天下午，数百名集会者攻入财政部大楼，导致整栋大楼的供电被切断。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
数小时后，泰国外交部发言人称，外交部大院也被民主党集会者占领。(示威者在财政部大楼入口处休息，墙上挂有泰国国王普密蓬·阿杜德的画像。) REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
英拉谴责占领政府机构行为，坚称自己不会辞职，也不会解散国会。 REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
此次集会由民主党核心领导人之一的素贴·特素班(Suthep Thaugsuban)指挥。素贴是上届政府主管国家安全事务的第一副总理，是民主党老牌政客。(摄于11月24日) REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
抗议者在泰国皇家陆军总部等12个地点进行游行，以呼吁公务员加入游行。 REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Anti-government protesters rest at the entrance of a building of the Finance Ministry after occupying it in Bamore
本月初开始的新一轮反政府集会风波源于为泰党试图推动可能有助于为他信洗清罪名的特赦法案。(一名示威者向警察鲜花后与其握手。) REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
虽然集会最终迫使上议院否决了特赦法案，但政治危机的矛头已经由阻止特赦法案转向推翻英拉政府。(反政府示威者准备攻击警方设置的路障。) REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
泰国民众普遍认为英拉是他信的代言人，而他信则坐镇迪拜对政府政策施加影响。(一名反政府示威者在财政部大楼内抗议。) REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
一些集会者先前呼吁军方介入，以政变方式推翻政府。泰国自1932年施行君主立宪制以来，已上演18次军事政变。(示威者与警方发生冲突。) REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
11月24日，示威者在曼谷举行大规模反政府集会，指责英拉政府是傀儡政府、存在贪污腐败以及有关人员对王室不敬。 REUTERS/Taweechai Jaowattana
示威人群与民主党领导人阿披实握手。 REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
