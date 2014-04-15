版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 15日 星期二 15:06 BJT

泰国上演“泼水大战” Thailand Songkran Festival

2014年4月13日，泰国迎来一年一度的泼水节，民众在街头上参加这一狂欢活动。REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2014年 4月 15日 星期二
1 / 17
泰国泼水节又称“宋干节”，是泰国的传统新年，在每年的4月13日，为期三天。 REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

2014年 4月 15日 星期二
2 / 17
泰国泼水节代表着清除所有的邪恶、不幸和罪恶，并怀着一切美好和纯净开始新的一年。REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

2014年 4月 15日 星期二
3 / 17
随着泼水活动的日益开放，这也成为泰国吸引外国游客的主要旅游项目。REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2014年 4月 15日 星期二
4 / 17
目前，反政府和亲政府示威者均暂停集会，临时“休战”，为这一隆重节日“让路”。 REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

2014年 4月 15日 星期二
5 / 17
据报道，今年泰国旅游局将花费约2000万泰铢(约合385万元人民币)在包括曼谷、清迈、普吉、芭提雅等著名旅游城市在内的13个府举办泼水节相关庆祝活动，包括大象泼水、沙雕比赛等。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2014年 4月 15日 星期二
6 / 17
今年泼水节从4月13日开始，但为了让更多游客也能享受泼水乐趣，泰国很多旅游区都提前办庆祝活动。 REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

2014年 4月 15日 星期二
7 / 17
一头大象朝游客喷水。 REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

2014年 4月 15日 星期二
8 / 17
奋力还击 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2014年 4月 15日 星期二
9 / 17
孩子们也加入“泼水大战”。REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

2014年 4月 15日 星期二
10 / 17
一名狂欢者使用水龙带。 REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

2014年 4月 15日 星期二
11 / 17
狂欢者使用水枪进行大战。 REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

2014年 4月 15日 星期二
12 / 17
欢乐无限。 REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

2014年 4月 15日 星期二
13 / 17
一个孩子站在消防车附近喷水。REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

2014年 4月 15日 星期二
14 / 17
一名警察在现场维持秩序。REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

2014年 4月 15日 星期二
15 / 17
一名狂欢者大笑。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2014年 4月 15日 星期二
16 / 17
一个孩子坐在爸爸肩头上喷水。 REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

2014年 4月 15日 星期二
17 / 17
24小时时事新闻(4月16日) 24Hours

(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 4月 15日
上海时装周掀潮流风暴 Shanghai Fashion Week

(Reuters) - 一年两次的上海时装周正在举行，45场精心打造的T台作品发布秀呈现出本土与国际化视野兼备的潮流风向。

2014年 4月 15日
《一代宗师》横扫香港金像奖 HK Film Awards 2014

(Reuters) - 第33届香港电影金像奖落下帷幕，《一代宗师》创纪录的获得包括最佳影片、最佳导演、最佳编剧等在内十二项大奖，成为金像奖历史上单片得奖之王。张家辉与章子怡分别称帝封后。

2014年 4月 14日
24小时时事新闻(4月15日) 24Hours

(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 4月 14日

