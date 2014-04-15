泰国上演“泼水大战” Thailand Songkran Festival
2014年4月13日，泰国迎来一年一度的泼水节，民众在街头上参加这一狂欢活动。REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
泰国泼水节又称“宋干节”，是泰国的传统新年，在每年的4月13日，为期三天。 REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
泰国泼水节代表着清除所有的邪恶、不幸和罪恶，并怀着一切美好和纯净开始新的一年。REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
随着泼水活动的日益开放，这也成为泰国吸引外国游客的主要旅游项目。REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
目前，反政府和亲政府示威者均暂停集会，临时“休战”，为这一隆重节日“让路”。 REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
据报道，今年泰国旅游局将花费约2000万泰铢(约合385万元人民币)在包括曼谷、清迈、普吉、芭提雅等著名旅游城市在内的13个府举办泼水节相关庆祝活动，包括大象泼水、沙雕比赛等。 REUTERS/Athit Perawonmore
今年泼水节从4月13日开始，但为了让更多游客也能享受泼水乐趣，泰国很多旅游区都提前办庆祝活动。 REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
一头大象朝游客喷水。 REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
奋力还击 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
孩子们也加入“泼水大战”。REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
一名狂欢者使用水龙带。 REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
狂欢者使用水枪进行大战。 REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
欢乐无限。 REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
一个孩子站在消防车附近喷水。REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
一名警察在现场维持秩序。REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
一名狂欢者大笑。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
一个孩子坐在爸爸肩头上喷水。 REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
