全球最美人物榜 The 10 most beautiful
2014年4月23日，《人物》杂志公布“2014年度最美人物”榜单，新晋奥斯卡最佳女配角露皮塔·尼永奥(Lupita Nyong'o)当选全球最美人物。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
露皮塔·尼永奥凭借在《为奴十二载》(12 Years ASlave)中的精湛演绎赢得奥斯卡最佳女配角奖。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
现年31岁的尼永奥生于墨西哥，在肯尼亚长大，毕业于耶鲁戏剧学院，目前是巴黎兰蔻化妆品牌的代言人。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
美国女星凯丽·拉塞尔(Keri Russell)位列榜单第二位，凭借WB剧集《Felicity》成名。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
第三名：美国女星珍娜·迪万(Jenna Dewan)，凭借《舞出我人生》家喻户晓。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第四名：明迪·卡灵(Mindy Kaling)拥有诸多头衔：受观众喜爱的演员；获得艾美奖提名的编剧(制片人)；《纽约时报》畅销书作者；多家电视网老板的座上宾；以及《明迪烦事多》的制片人、编剧兼演员。 REUTERS/Damore
第五名：美国知名歌手及唱作人Pink。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
第六名：美国女星艾梅柏·希尔德(Amber Heard)，今年1月与约翰尼·德普订婚。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
第七名：美国著名黑人女星加布里埃尔·尤尼恩(Gabrielle Union)。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
第八名：美国女星莫莉·西姆斯(Molly Sims)，曾七次为《体育画报》担任泳装版模特。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第九名：美国前职业摔角女选手、著名电视劲舞女星史黛希·姬伯乐(Stacy Keibler)，曾先后被男性杂志《stuff》、《FHM》评为最性感的女人之一。 REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
第十名：美国著名黑人女星凯莉·华盛顿(Kerry Washington)。 REUTERS/Fred Prouser
下一个
24小时时事新闻(4月25日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
路透4月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month - Apr 2014
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者4月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
路透4月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Apr 2014
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者4月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
比基尼滑雪赛尽享清凉 Bikinis on the slopes
(Reuters) - 位于美国华盛顿州的滑雪胜地克里斯托山举行了一场别开生面的滑雪比赛,选手们脱下厚厚的滑雪服，赤裸上身或身穿比基尼参加滑雪比赛。
