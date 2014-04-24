版本:
全球最美人物榜 The 10 most beautiful

2014年4月23日，《人物》杂志公布“2014年度最美人物”榜单，新晋奥斯卡最佳女配角露皮塔·尼永奥(Lupita Nyong'o)当选全球最美人物。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

露皮塔·尼永奥凭借在《为奴十二载》(12 Years ASlave)中的精湛演绎赢得奥斯卡最佳女配角奖。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

现年31岁的尼永奥生于墨西哥，在肯尼亚长大，毕业于耶鲁戏剧学院，目前是巴黎兰蔻化妆品牌的代言人。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

美国女星凯丽·拉塞尔(Keri Russell)位列榜单第二位，凭借WB剧集《Felicity》成名。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

第三名：美国女星珍娜·迪万(Jenna Dewan)，凭借《舞出我人生》家喻户晓。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

第四名：明迪·卡灵(Mindy Kaling)拥有诸多头衔：受观众喜爱的演员；获得艾美奖提名的编剧(制片人)；《纽约时报》畅销书作者；多家电视网老板的座上宾；以及《明迪烦事多》的制片人、编剧兼演员。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

第五名：美国知名歌手及唱作人Pink。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

第六名：美国女星艾梅柏·希尔德(Amber Heard)，今年1月与约翰尼·德普订婚。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

第七名：美国著名黑人女星加布里埃尔·尤尼恩(Gabrielle Union)。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

第八名：美国女星莫莉·西姆斯(Molly Sims)，曾七次为《体育画报》担任泳装版模特。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

第九名：美国前职业摔角女选手、著名电视劲舞女星史黛希·姬伯乐(Stacy Keibler)，曾先后被男性杂志《stuff》、《FHM》评为最性感的女人之一。 REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

第十名：美国著名黑人女星凯莉·华盛顿(Kerry Washington)。 REUTERS/Fred Prouser

