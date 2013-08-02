彭丽媛入选《名利场》2013年度最佳着装榜 Best-Dressed List
《名利场》杂志发布了一年一度的最佳着装榜，中国“第一夫人”彭丽媛入选。REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
彭丽媛是此次榜单中唯一的东方面孔，其优雅的气质和着装搭配为人所称道。 REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
70年前，宋美龄也曾入围该榜单。 REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
而美国第一夫人米歇尔此次未能入选。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
刚刚喜得贵子的凯特王妃。该次入选的名单涵盖的行业及阶层也相当齐全，包括设计、模特、作家、律师、音乐家等行业人选和王室、第一夫人、俄罗斯富豪等不同阶层。REUTERS/Paul Ellis/POOL
“昆汀女郎”凯丽·华盛顿(Kerry Washington)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
流行天王贾斯汀·汀布莱克(Justin Timberlake)。REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
82岁的超模卡门·戴尔·奥利菲斯(Carmen Dell Orefice)。REUTERS/Andrew Burton
“辣妹”维多利亚·贝克汉姆。REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
名模吉塞尔·邦臣(Giselle Bundchen)与丈夫汤姆·布拉迪(Tom Brady)双双入选。REUTERS/Mike Segar
“小皇帝”勒布朗·詹姆斯(LeBron James)。REUTERS/Joe Skipper
美国流行乐坛天后碧昂斯。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
俄罗斯富豪Alexander Zhukov之女、切尔西老板罗曼·阿布拉莫维奇的女友达莎·朱可娃(Dasha Zhukova)。REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
西班牙王储妃莱蒂西亚。REUTERS/Robin Utrecht/Pool
荷兰超模劳拉·斯通(Lara Stone)与丈夫、英国电视喜剧明星大卫·威廉姆斯(David Walliams)一同入围。REUTERS/Neil Hall
世界第一脱衣舞娘蒂塔·万·提斯(Dita Von Teese)。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
香奈儿全球首席执行官莫琳·希凯(Maureen Chiquet)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
瑞典公主玛德琳(Princess Madeleine)。 REUTERS/Leif R Jansson/Scanpix
好莱坞女星查理兹·塞隆(Charlize Thero)。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
时尚品牌设计师托里·伯奇(Tory Burch)。REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
著名滚石乐队创始人之一、吉他天王基斯·理查兹(Keith Richards)。REUTERS/Mike Blake
