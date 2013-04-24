羊驼春季换发型 The Alpacas are Shorn
2013年4月22日，德国雷根斯堡附近的温克兰村，饲养员们每逢春天总要修剪一下羊驼们的毛发，帮他们“换个新造型”。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
羊驼春季剪毛一方面有利于羊驼顺利度过炎热的夏季，另一方面也能售卖羊驼毛获得丰厚收入。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
两只待剪毛的羊驼站在饲养棚内。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
饲养棚内的羊驼。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
饲养员抱着一只羊驼准备修剪羊毛。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
饲养员为一只羊驼剪毛。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
修剪腿部的羊毛。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
羊驼“瘦身”。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
羊驼换成“新造型”后的合成图。REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
下一个
日本议员集体参拜靖国神社 Visits to the Yasukuni Shrine
(Reuters) -由日本跨党派国会议员组成的“大家都来参拜靖国神社议员联盟”168名成员，23日集体参拜供奉有二战甲级战犯牌位的靖国神社，这加剧了中日紧张关系。
力与美的盛宴 Bodybuilding Competition
(Reuters) - 浙江省健身健美锦标赛在绍兴举行，吸引了来自浙江省各地的百余名选手参赛。
24小时时事新闻(4月24日) 24hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
自主品牌闪耀上海车展 Shanghai Auto Show 2013
(Reuters) -2013上海车展已拉开序幕，来自18个国家和地区近2,000家厂商参展，展出整车约1,300辆，全球首发车111辆。日渐强大的中国汽车自主品牌已成为此次车展的重要看点，在全球首发新车中有一半来自中国自主品牌。
精选图集
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.