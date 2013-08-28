福布斯名人收入榜 The Highest-Paid Celebrities 2013
《福布斯》发布名人收入排行榜，55岁的流行天后麦当娜凭借过去一年预计达1.25亿美元的收入，成为全球收入最高的名人。她的收入主要来自巡回演唱会，另外服装、香水销售及各种投资也给她带来不菲收入。 REUTERS/Mariomore
知名导演斯皮尔伯格排名第二，在截至今年6月的一年中赚进1亿美元。斯皮尔伯格凭借电影《林肯》在去年大获成功，但他的绝大多数收入来自《侏罗纪公园》、《E.T.外星人》等过去的成功影片，这些影片仍在大把地进账。REUTERS/more
音乐和电视制作人西蒙·考威尔(Simon Cowell)、作家E.L.詹姆斯(E.L. James)，以及电台名嘴霍华德·斯特恩(Howard Stern)并列第三名，收入均为9,500万美元。。REUTERS/Marimore
E.L.詹姆斯为英国名利情色三部曲《五十层灰》的作者。REUTERS/Neil Hall
霍华德·斯特恩还曾担任美国达人秀评委，并在2013年电视名人排行榜中名列第二位。Reuters/Brendan McDermid
第6名：被誉为美国惊悚推理小说天王的詹姆斯·帕特森(James Patterson)，收入为9,100万美元。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第7名：电视节目主持人格伦·贝克(Glenn Beck)，过去一年的收入为9,000万美元。REUTERS/Harrison McClary
第8名：收入为8,200万美元的《变形金刚》导演迈克尔·贝(Michael Bay)。REUTERS/Fred Prouser
《独行侠》监制杰瑞·布鲁克海默(Jerry Bruckheimer)与流行歌手Lady Gaga并列第9名，过去一年的收入为8,000万美元。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lady Gaga收入主要来自“Born This Way Ball”巡回演唱会。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
喜剧明星泰勒·派瑞(Tyler Perry)与高尔夫球手老虎·伍兹并列第11名，收入为7,800万美元。REUTERS/Fred Prouser
老虎·伍兹还是全球收入最高的运动员。REUTERS/Adam Hunger
第13名：脱口秀女王、传媒大亨奥普拉·温弗瑞(Oprah Winfrey)，收入为7,700万美元。REUTERS/Fred Prouser
第14名：好莱坞影星小罗伯特·唐尼(Robert Downey Jr.)，收入为7,500万美元。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第15名：收入为7,200万美元的菲尔·麦克格劳博士(Dr. Phil McGraw)。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
下一个
莫斯科航展开幕 Moscow Air Show
(Reuters) -第11届莫斯科国际航空航天展览会27日在莫斯科郊外的茹科夫斯基市开幕。本次航展为期6天，吸引了来自43个国家的270多家航空航天企业参加，看点包括精彩纷呈的飞行表演，以及各种新式装备的展示。
24小时时事新闻(8月29日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
动物逃生记 Animals escaping floods
(Reuters) - 洪水来袭，动物们采取千奇百怪的妙招逃生。
路透8月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Aug 2013(2)
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者8月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.