电视明星吸金榜 The Highest-Paid TV Personalities
知名杂志《福布斯》公布电视明星收入排行榜，前《美国偶像》评委西蒙·考威尔(Simon Cowell)与美国传媒大王霍华德·斯特恩以9,500万美元的收入并列第一。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
霍华德·斯特恩(Howard Stern)曾担任美国达人秀评委，去年排在第二位。REUTERS/Stephen Chernin
保守派电视节目主持人格伦·贝克(Glenn Beck)排名第三，过去一年的收入为9,000万美元。REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
脱口秀女王奥普拉·温弗瑞(Oprah Winfrey)从去年的冠军跌至第四名，收入为7,700万美元。REUTERS/Brian Snyder
第五名：作家兼脫口秀主持人菲尔·麦克格劳博士(Phil McGraw)，过去一年的收入为7,200万美元。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
第六名：颇具影响力的电台节目主持人拉什·林博(Rush Limbaugh)，收入为6,600万美元。REUTERS/Micah Walter
第七名：唐纳德·川普(Donald Trump)，过去一年的收入为6,300万美元，其大受欢迎的真人秀电视节目《学徒》已拍摄了十多季。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
第八名：收入为6,100万美元的电视主持人瑞安·西克雷斯特(Ryan Seacrest)。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第九名：收入为5,600万美元的口秀主持人艾伦·德杰尼勒斯(Ellen Degeneres)。REUTERS/Phil McCarten
第十名：法官茱蒂·雪德林(Judith Sheindlin)，过去一年的收入为4,700万美元，她的法律节目是收视最高的日间电视节目之一。 REUTERS/Fred Prouser
