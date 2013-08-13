电视明星吸金榜 The Highest-Paid TV Personalities
知名杂志《福布斯》公布电视明星收入排行榜，前《美国偶像》评委西蒙·考威尔(Simon Cowell)与美国传媒大王霍华德·斯特恩以9,500万美元的收入并列第一。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
霍华德·斯特恩(Howard Stern)曾担任美国达人秀评委，去年排在第二位。REUTERS/Stephen Chernin
保守派电视节目主持人格伦·贝克(Glenn Beck)排名第三，过去一年的收入为9,000万美元。REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
脱口秀女王奥普拉·温弗瑞(Oprah Winfrey)从去年的冠军跌至第四名，收入为7,700万美元。REUTERS/Brian Snyder
第五名：作家兼脫口秀主持人菲尔·麦克格劳博士(Phil McGraw)，过去一年的收入为7,200万美元。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
第六名：颇具影响力的电台节目主持人拉什·林博(Rush Limbaugh)，收入为6,600万美元。REUTERS/Micah Walter
第七名：唐纳德·川普(Donald Trump)，过去一年的收入为6,300万美元，其大受欢迎的真人秀电视节目《学徒》已拍摄了十多季。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
第八名：收入为6,100万美元的电视主持人瑞安·西克雷斯特(Ryan Seacrest)。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第九名：收入为5,600万美元的口秀主持人艾伦·德杰尼勒斯(Ellen Degeneres)。REUTERS/Phil McCarten
第十名：法官茱蒂·雪德林("Judge Judy" Sheindlin)，过去一年的收入为4,700万美元，她的法律节目是收视最高的日间电视节目之一。 REUTERS/Fred Prouser
下一个
电视明星吸金榜 The Highest-Paid TV Personalities
(Reuters) -知名杂志《福布斯》公布电视明星收入排行榜，前《美国偶像》评委西蒙·考威尔(Simon Cowell)与美国传媒大王霍华德·斯特恩以9,500万美元的收入并列第一。
世界最不友好城市榜 Unfriendliest Cities
(Reuters) -美国康泰纳仕集团旗下名为《Cond Nast Traveler》的旅游杂志公布2012年度“世界最不友好城市”榜单，美国新泽西州的纽瓦克因为“居民素质不高”等因素排名第一。中国的广州、深圳亦入选该榜单，成为世界最不友好城市之一。
精选图集
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
Paquito and me
Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Besieged in rebel-held Douma
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.
Chanel's cruise collection
Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.
Mosul in ruins
Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".