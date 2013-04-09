一起来德国狩猎 The hunting games
2012年12月14日，100多名猎人在德国雷根斯堡附近一军事训练基地举行一个大规模的狩猎活动。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
猎人聚集在一起准备开始狩猎。该军事训练基地位于德国雷根斯堡附近，面积达1.6万公顷。REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
猎人吹响狩猎号角。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
吹号角。REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
一对父女拿走射鹿步枪。REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
一名猎人在树林中行走。REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
一名女子在高架梯子上就位。REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
瞄准。REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
一名猎人站在卡车上。REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
猎人准备将狩猎到的鹿装上卡车。REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
猎人将狩猎到的野猪装上卡车。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
猎人搬运野猪。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
一名男子挑选了一头鹿。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
猎人们展示狩猎到的鹿。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
大量死鹿放在地上。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
狩猎到的野猪。REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
一头死鹿。REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
沾满雪的猎物。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
一名猎人剖开野猪。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
一名猎人挑选狩猎到的鹿。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
