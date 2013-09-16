版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 9月 16日 星期一 10:55 BJT

破解“隐形术” The invisible man

2013年9月12日，中国隐形第一人、艺术家刘勃麟在北京推出最新隐形艺术作品“红色剧院”。REUTERS/Jason Lee

刘勃麟与参与者面部涂满油彩，与剧院红色座椅“融为一体”。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

参与者在“隐形”之前化妆。REUTERS/Jason Lee

刘勃麟的作品立足于探讨人类在社会发展进程中的角色。(刘勃麟与助手检视效果图。) REUTERS/Jason Lee

刘勃麟表示，想通过“红色剧院”告诉人们应该质疑中国人特有的红色情结。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

工作人员拍摄“定妆照”。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

刘勃麟在作品展示完成后摘掉面罩。REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年11月10日，刘勃麟在北京乐成中心的华联超市表演“隐身术”，这也是他第一次在真实的超市里隐形。REUTERS/China Daily

刘勃麟准备“加入”蔬菜家族的行列。REUTERS/China Daily

刘勃麟瞬间“隐形”在蔬菜之中，并在助理的帮助下观看效果图。REUTERS/China Daily

刘勃麟选择超市蔬菜架“隐身”，旨在倡导食品安全。REUTERS/China Daily

除了前期的准备工作，刘勃麟在现场一动不动的站立了3个小时。REUTERS/China Daily

刘勃麟蹲下整理着装，为完成隐形做充分准备。REUTERS/China Daily

009年8月26日，北京一条胡同内，刘勃麟瞬间“淹没”在旧庙宇的墙壁中。REUTERS/David Gray

“隐身在城市”系列从创意、设计、置装、彩绘到摄影都由刘勃麟一人完成。 REUTERS/David Gray

助手正帮助刘勃麟做隐形准备。REUTERS/David Gray

