“铁娘子”撒切尔夫人去世 享年87岁 The Iron Lady
2013年4月8日，有“铁娘子”之称的英国前首相撒切尔夫人因中风去世，享年87岁。(摄于2010年11月1日，英国伦敦) REUTERS/Andrew Winning
撒切尔夫人是英国历史上唯一的女首相，率领保守党赢得了三次选举，并于1979年至1990年间任英国首相，也是逾150年里英国连续任职时间最长的首相。(摄于2002年5月21日，伦敦) REUTERS/Stephen Hirmore
撒切尔夫人意志坚决，外界对其爱恨交织。她打击工会力量，在多个行业推行私有化，与欧洲盟国争斗，并领导了夺回马尔维纳斯群岛(英国称福克兰群岛)的战争。(2007年6月17日，撒切尔夫人在伦敦参加福克兰群岛战争结束25周年纪念more
撒切尔夫人的死讯宣布后，英国保守党首相卡梅伦缩短了对欧洲的访问行程回到英国，政府建筑物和王室宫殿降半旗致哀。(2013年4月8日，人们在撒切尔夫人的住宅前进行悼念。) REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
2002年11月13日，伦敦，撒切尔夫人等待国会开幕大典开始。 REUTERS/Russell Boyce
1990年7月4日，撒切尔夫人在唐宁街10号会见曼德拉。REUTERS/Russell Boyce
撒切尔夫人与丈夫Denis在首相官邸唐宁街10号外面合影，拍摄时间未知。 Reuters/David Osborn
1989年10月13日，撒切尔夫人参加英国保守党会议。 REUTERS/Stringer
1988年6月6日，加拿大多伦多，撒切尔夫人会见美国时任总统里根。 REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
1988年10月14日，英国布莱顿，撒切尔夫人在保守党会议上发表讲话。 REUTERS/Andy Clark
1987年3月23日，法国诺曼底，撒切尔夫人与时任法国总统密特朗出席新闻发布会。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
1987年5月26日，英国威尔士，撒切尔夫人对着酒精测量仪吹气。 REUTERS/Roy Letkey
1986年11月15日，美国华盛顿，撒切尔夫人与美国时任副总统乔治·布什准备召开会议。PREUTERS/C. Combes
1986年12月6日，伦敦，撒切尔夫人在新闻发布会上用手遮挡灯光。 REUTERS/Peter Skingley
1985年10月13日，英国契克斯，撒切尔夫人前往教堂。 REUTERS/Brian Smith
1985年2月20日，美国时任总统里根夫妇陪同撒切尔夫妇前往英国大使馆。REUTERS/Charles Cancellare
