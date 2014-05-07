莱温斯基重提与克林顿性丑闻 The Lewinsky scandal
曾与美国前总统克林顿曝出丑闻性丑闻的白宫前见习生莫妮卡·莱温斯基(Monica Lewinsky)在《名利场》杂志撰文，重提轰动一时的性丑闻。(摄于1995年11月) REUTERS/Handout
克林顿的妻子、美国前国务卿希拉里有意在2016年竞逐美国总统。(摄于1999年2月5日，白宫。) REUTERS/Win McNamee
克林顿和莱温斯基于1995年至1997年间保持“不恰当关系”。(一张两人合影上写道：祝莫妮卡生日快乐，署名为克林顿。) REUTERS/File
莱温斯基形容丑闻事件对她求职带来永久影响。(摄于1997年) REUTERS/File
性丑闻令克林顿声名扫地，与莱温斯基的不正当关系使克林顿成为美国史上第二位遭众议院弹劾的国家元首。(1998年1月26日，克林顿否认与莱文斯基发生过性关系。) REUTERS/Win McNamee
莱温斯基表示，事件曝光后，她成为公众羞辱的对象，成了克林顿的“代罪羔羊”。(一封莱温斯基写给克林顿的信，日期为1997年6月29日。) REUTERS/File
莱温斯基形容自己或是互联网时代首位受全球羞辱的人。(1998年1月，克林顿与莱温斯基拥抱的视频截图。) REUTERS/Stringer
1998年2月，负责调查“白水事件”的独立检察官肯尼思·斯塔尔介入性丑闻调查。(摄于1998年11月19日) REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
莱温斯基与肯尼思·斯塔尔达成协议，同意在联邦大陪审团之前作证，交换条件是她和父母将免除可能的刑责。(1998年7月28日) REUTERS/Larry Downing
克林顿性丑闻案中名噪一时的重要证物———沾有克林顿精液的蓝色裙子。 REUTERS/File
1998年8月17日，克林顿承认他与莱温斯基有过“不正当”关，并向公众道歉。 REUTERS/Win McNamee
白宫外停靠的卫星新闻转播车。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
美国民众观看克林顿在白宫向全国公众发表的电视讲话。 REUTERS/Jim Bourg
1998年12月18日，美国众议院以“作伪证”和“妨碍司法”为由弹劾克林顿。 REUTERS/File
1999年1月7日，克林顿弹劾案进入参议院表决程序。 REUTERS/Stringer
1999年2月12日，参议院投票否决弹劾议案。 REUTERS/Stringer
莱温斯基称自己拒绝了1000万美元撰写回忆录的邀请，并否认克林顿曾经付给她“封口费”。(摄于1999年2月1日)REUTERS/Handout
莱温斯基希望公开经历，帮助其他难于面对过去的人。(2000年月3日，莱温斯基接受访问。)REUTERS/Stringer
