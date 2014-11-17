实拍美钞制作过程 the Money Factory
2014年11月14日，位于华盛顿的美国雕刻及印刷局，美元主要图案是雕刻凹版印刷，用手触摸有明显的凹凸感。 REUTERS/Gary Cameron
雕刻凹版印刷过程。一美元纸币正面印的是美国国父乔治·华盛顿，反面印的是美国国徽。REUTERS/Gary Cameron
美元纸币进行雕刻凹版。 REUTERS/Gary Cameron
制造过程的一联一美元纸币。 REUTERS/Gary Cameron
美元纸币在制作过程中放在一个灯光桌子上。REUTERS/Gary Cameron
制作过程。REUTERS/Gary Cameron
制成的纸币接受扫描检查质量。REUTERS/Gary Cameron
一名技术员检查制成的纸币。REUTERS/Gary Cameron
一名工作人员检查制成的纸币。REUTERS/Gary Cameron
工作人员仔细检查纸币。 REUTERS/Gary Cameron
多联纸币准备进行切割成单张一美元纸币。 REUTERS/Gary Cameron
一美元纸币被打包成捆。 REUTERS/Gary Cameron
最终制成的一美元纸币装在滑道车上。REUTERS/Gary Cameron
工作人员将制成的纸币放好，准备送往美国联邦储备银行。REUTERS/Gary Cameron
2014年11月14日，美国雕刻及印刷局展示的1918年的一美元纸币。REUTERS/Gary Cameron
