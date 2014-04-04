最贵商品大搜罗 The most expensive items
最贵的乐器。由制琴大师安东尼奥·斯特拉迪瓦里(Antonio Stradivari)在1719年制造的“Macdonald”中提琴，在苏富比春季拍卖会上预计成交价逾4,500万美元，是全球售价最贵的乐器。安东尼奥·斯特拉more
最贵的钻石。一枚59.6克拉的“粉红之星”(Pink Star)粉钻在2013苏富比拍卖会上以8,300万美元成交，写下史上宝石拍卖新高。REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
最贵的礼服。玛丽莲·梦露在肯尼迪生日会上献唱时所穿的晚礼服，曾拍出127万美元的天价。REUTERS/Peter Morgan
最贵的棒球。棒球明星马克·麦奎尔(Mark McGwire)在1998年挥出该季第70号全垒打的棒球，于1999年卖出270万美元的天价。REUTERS/Peter Morgan
最贵的车。一辆1954年奔驰W196赛车，2013年7月在英国拍卖场以2,900万美元卖出，创下有史以来最高的成交记录。这辆车曾由赛车好手范吉奥(Juan Manuel Fangio)驾驶，并夺得两次一级方程式赛车的冠军more
最贵的午餐。“股神”巴菲特2012年慈善午餐拍卖以345.67万美元的价格成交，成为史上最贵午餐。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
最贵的书。达·芬奇的16世纪手稿Codex Leicester，由微软创始人比尔·盖茨于1994年花费3,080万美元购得。 REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
一枚象鸟蛋化石2013年在英国伦敦佳士得拍卖会拍出10.18万美元的天价。这枚象鸟蛋化石源自马达加斯加岛，可追溯到17世纪，那时象鸟已经濒临灭绝。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
最贵的松露。2005年11月，何东后人何美云在意大利拍卖会上以9.5万欧元，投得重1.2公斤的白松露，其后获《吉尼斯世界纪录大全》确认为全球最高价的白松露。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
最贵的头发。美国已故摇滚巨星“猫王”埃尔维斯·普雷斯利的一撮头发2002年以11.5万美元成交。REUTERS/Stringer
最贵的钻石。在印度戈尔康达矿场被发现的“Wittelsbach-Graff”钻石重达31.06克拉，2008年在75年后首次公开被拍卖，拍得2,340万美元。该钻石于2010年重新切割，并于2011年拍得逾8,000万美more
瑞士雕塑家贾科梅蒂(Alberto Giacometti)青銅雕塑作品“行走的人”2010年拍出1.043亿美元的价格，成为世界上最贵的雕塑。REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
法国后印象派画家保罗·塞尚(Paul Cezanne)画作《玩牌者》2011年的成交价高达2.5亿美元，是单幅画作迄今所知的最高成交价。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
最贵的粉笔画。意大利文艺复兴画圣拉斐尔的一幅黑色粉笔画“Head of a muse”，2009年以4,274万美元卖出。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
德国著名摄影师安德烈亚斯·古尔斯基的摄影作品《莱茵河2》(Rhein II)2011年在佳士得拍卖行以434万美元的天价成交，成为世界上最贵的摄影作品。 REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
披头士乐队所录制的一张唱片That'll Be The Day，被Record Collector杂志社选为史上最有价值的唱片之一，预估至少值10万英镑。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
