纽约“赤裸牛仔” Naked Cowboy
美国纽约有一批赤裸身体在街头表演的艺人，他们被称为“赤裸牛仔”。(摄于2013年6月6日，美国纽约) REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
“赤裸牛仔”们的经典装扮为头戴牛仔帽，脚蹬牛仔靴，身着紧身短裤。 REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
“赤裸牛仔”的创始人为罗伯特·伯克(Robert Burck)(左)，他早在1998年开始以“赤裸牛仔”之名在时报广场进行街头演出，据说仅小费收入一年就可达15万美元。REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
罗伯特·伯克还曾于2009年打算竞选纽约市长，提出的竞选口号是“把透明度提高至全新水平”。 REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
如今罗伯特·伯克已注册“赤裸牛仔”专利商标，向其他想装扮成“赤裸牛仔”的街头艺人出售特许权，收费500美元/月。REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
牛仔帽。REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
牛仔靴。REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
弹奏的吉他。 REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
罗伯特·伯克身上的纹身。REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
“赤裸牛仔”们在车库里做准备。 REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
罗伯特·伯克演出前在车库的洗手间里祈祷。REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
罗伯特·伯克和妻子帕特丽夏·克鲁兹乘出租车前往演出现场。 REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
“赤裸牛仔”们前去表演。 REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
“赤裸牛仔”Titus Gandy在街头表演。REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
罗伯特·伯克与游客合影。 REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
一名游客拍摄“牛仔女郎”Alejandra Velandia。 REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
罗伯特·伯克与妻子接吻。 REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
