巴基斯坦的中产生活 The other Pakistan
虽然巴基斯坦一些地区民风传统，社会也存在一些不稳定因素，但中产阶级和富裕人群展现了与众不同的生活方式。Ansa Hasan是一名保时捷市场营销经理，每天都要在工作中与不同的客户打交道。 REUTERS/Zohra Bemore
Ansa Hasan在家中逗玩宠物鹦鹉。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
极限运动爱好者Nazia Parveen在伊斯兰堡参加攀岩训练。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Nazia Parveen的愿望是改变人们对巴基斯坦女性的传统印象。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
室内设计师Zahra Afridi在伊斯兰堡为一家摇滚咖啡馆设计标识。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Zahra Afridi经营自己的室内设计公司，她需要与技师沟通如何实现自己的设计意图。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Zahra Afridi参加跆拳道训练。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
一支摇滚乐队的主要成员在伊斯兰堡的私人工作室内排练。鉴于目前的安全形势，巴基斯坦的大多数乐队都在学校或私人聚会上表演。REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Sarah(右)与哥哥、艺术家Usman Ahmed(右二)在朋友家的聚会上吸水烟筒。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Erum Ahmed在位于拉合尔的研究室内喝咖啡，她是一家纺织业品牌的CEO。REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Erum Ahmed在公司内与工人沟通，她鼓励妇女在其公司就业。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Erum Ahmed的女儿Aleena Raza在卧室内看书，她是一个标准的“富二代”。REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Aleena Raza在衣帽间装扮，准备参加一个聚会。REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Aleena Raza的三岁儿子Ryan在自己的卧室内玩平板电脑。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
普拉提教练Zainab Abbas(左)在位于拉合尔的工作室内与学员练习。REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
巴基斯坦国家女子板球队长Sana Mir。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
训练中的Sana Mir，她已获得工程学学士学位。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
教育工作者兼模特Fatima在位于拉合尔家中健身后前往泳池游泳。Fatima是一所民办学校的CEO，该学校→她的婆婆创办。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Fatima在家中查看手机，佣人端水在侧。REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Naadiya Manzur是一家幼儿园的院长，她与丈夫和儿子在位于伊斯兰堡的家中看电视。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Naadiya Manzur的幼儿园设施非常具设计感，小朋友们很喜欢。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
一个女孩在Naadiya Manzur的幼儿园内练习钢琴。REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
