版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 11月 8日 星期五 09:53 BJT

菲律宾灾后景象 The Philippines after typhoon

A woman cries next to the coffin of a relative killed by super Typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte in central Philippines November 14, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

A woman cries next to the coffin of a relative killed by super Typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte in central Phimore

2013年 11月 8日 星期五
A woman cries next to the coffin of a relative killed by super Typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte in central Philippines November 14, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana
Close
1 / 20
A woman retrieves a teddy bear amongst the debris in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte in central Philippines November 14, 2013. Philippine President Benigno Aquino was under growing pressure on Thursday to speed up the distribution of food, water and medicine to desperate survivors of a powerful typhoon and to revive paralysed local governments. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A woman retrieves a teddy bear amongst the debris in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte imore

2013年 11月 8日 星期五
A woman retrieves a teddy bear amongst the debris in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte in central Philippines November 14, 2013. Philippine President Benigno Aquino was under growing pressure on Thursday to speed up the distribution of food, water and medicine to desperate survivors of a powerful typhoon and to revive paralysed local governments. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
2 / 20
A woman helps her daughter dry herself after she took a bath inside the Tacloban City Convention Centre, also known as the "Astrodome", where she and her family is temporarily staying, in Tacloban November 14, 2013. Philippine President Benigno Aquino was under growing pressure on Thursday to speed up the distribution of food, water and medicine to desperate survivors of a powerful typhoon and to revive paralysed local governments. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A woman helps her daughter dry herself after she took a bath inside the Tacloban City Convention Centre, also more

2013年 11月 8日 星期五
A woman helps her daughter dry herself after she took a bath inside the Tacloban City Convention Centre, also known as the "Astrodome", where she and her family is temporarily staying, in Tacloban November 14, 2013. Philippine President Benigno Aquino was under growing pressure on Thursday to speed up the distribution of food, water and medicine to desperate survivors of a powerful typhoon and to revive paralysed local governments. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
3 / 20
Homeless residents bath near the ruins of their houses destroyed by super typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte in central Philippines November 14, 2013. Philippine President Benigno Aquino was under growing pressure on Thursday to speed up the distribution of food, water and medicine to desperate survivors of a powerful typhoon and to revive paralysed local governments. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Homeless residents bath near the ruins of their houses destroyed by super typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte in more

2013年 11月 8日 星期五
Homeless residents bath near the ruins of their houses destroyed by super typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte in central Philippines November 14, 2013. Philippine President Benigno Aquino was under growing pressure on Thursday to speed up the distribution of food, water and medicine to desperate survivors of a powerful typhoon and to revive paralysed local governments. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
4 / 20
An injured woman lies on a hospital bed to be transported by a U.S. Marines C-130 aircraft to Manila, on the runway of Tacloban airport November 14, 2013, in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan. Thousands of people who were affected by typhoon Haiyan lined up at the army checkpoint near the Tacloban airport tower on Thursday wait to be airlifted to Manila on C-130 planes provided by the U.S. Marines and the U.S. Air Force. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

An injured woman lies on a hospital bed to be transported by a U.S. Marines C-130 aircraft to Manila, on the rmore

2013年 11月 8日 星期五
An injured woman lies on a hospital bed to be transported by a U.S. Marines C-130 aircraft to Manila, on the runway of Tacloban airport November 14, 2013, in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan. Thousands of people who were affected by typhoon Haiyan lined up at the army checkpoint near the Tacloban airport tower on Thursday wait to be airlifted to Manila on C-130 planes provided by the U.S. Marines and the U.S. Air Force. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
5 / 20
A Philippine soldier lifts a baby above the waiting crowd at a gate of Tacloban airport in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan November 14, 2013. Thousands of people who were affected by typhoon Haiyan lined up at the army checkpoint near the Tacloban airport tower wait to be airlifted to Manila on C-130 planes provided by the U.S. Marines and the U.S. Air Force. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A Philippine soldier lifts a baby above the waiting crowd at a gate of Tacloban airport in the aftermath of sumore

2013年 11月 8日 星期五
A Philippine soldier lifts a baby above the waiting crowd at a gate of Tacloban airport in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan November 14, 2013. Thousands of people who were affected by typhoon Haiyan lined up at the army checkpoint near the Tacloban airport tower wait to be airlifted to Manila on C-130 planes provided by the U.S. Marines and the U.S. Air Force. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
6 / 20
Victims queue for food and water in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city, central Philippines November 14, 2013. Philippine President Benigno Aquino was under growing pressure on Thursday to speed up the distribution of food, water and medicine to desperate survivors of a powerful typhoon and to revive paralysed local governments. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Victims queue for food and water in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city, central Philippinemore

2013年 11月 8日 星期五
Victims queue for food and water in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city, central Philippines November 14, 2013. Philippine President Benigno Aquino was under growing pressure on Thursday to speed up the distribution of food, water and medicine to desperate survivors of a powerful typhoon and to revive paralysed local governments. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
7 / 20
Policemen and volunteers carry a body bag to a mass grave for burial in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city, central Philippines November 14, 2013. Philippine President Benigno Aquino was under growing pressure on Thursday to speed up the distribution of food, water and medicine to desperate survivors of a powerful typhoon and to revive paralysed local governments. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Policemen and volunteers carry a body bag to a mass grave for burial in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan more

2013年 11月 8日 星期五
Policemen and volunteers carry a body bag to a mass grave for burial in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city, central Philippines November 14, 2013. Philippine President Benigno Aquino was under growing pressure on Thursday to speed up the distribution of food, water and medicine to desperate survivors of a powerful typhoon and to revive paralysed local governments. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
8 / 20
A typhoon victim holds a placard asking for food while standing amongst the ruins of houses destroyed by super typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte in central Philippines November 14, 2013. Philippine President Benigno Aquino was under growing pressure on Thursday to speed up the distribution of food, water and medicine to desperate survivors of a powerful typhoon and to revive paralysed local governments. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A typhoon victim holds a placard asking for food while standing amongst the ruins of houses destroyed by supermore

2013年 11月 8日 星期五
A typhoon victim holds a placard asking for food while standing amongst the ruins of houses destroyed by super typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte in central Philippines November 14, 2013. Philippine President Benigno Aquino was under growing pressure on Thursday to speed up the distribution of food, water and medicine to desperate survivors of a powerful typhoon and to revive paralysed local governments. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
9 / 20
Homeless residents rest inside a school featuring a portrait of Philippine President Benigno Aquino at downtown Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 13, 2013. Desperation gripped Philippine islands devastated by Typhoon Haiyan as looting turned deadly on Wednesday and survivors panicked over delays in supplies of food, water and medicine, some digging up underground water pipes and smashing them open. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Homeless residents rest inside a school featuring a portrait of Philippine President Benigno Aquino at downtowmore

2013年 11月 8日 星期五
Homeless residents rest inside a school featuring a portrait of Philippine President Benigno Aquino at downtown Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 13, 2013. Desperation gripped Philippine islands devastated by Typhoon Haiyan as looting turned deadly on Wednesday and survivors panicked over delays in supplies of food, water and medicine, some digging up underground water pipes and smashing them open. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
10 / 20
Medical staff of the International Search and Rescue from Germany sleep and rest while waiting for an airlift at a military section of Manila's airport November 13, 2013. Desperation gripped Philippine islands devastated by Typhoon Haiyan as looting turned deadly on Wednesday and survivors panicked over delays in supplies of food, water and medicine, some digging up underground water pipes and smashing them open. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Medical staff of the International Search and Rescue from Germany sleep and rest while waiting for an airlift more

2013年 11月 8日 星期五
Medical staff of the International Search and Rescue from Germany sleep and rest while waiting for an airlift at a military section of Manila's airport November 13, 2013. Desperation gripped Philippine islands devastated by Typhoon Haiyan as looting turned deadly on Wednesday and survivors panicked over delays in supplies of food, water and medicine, some digging up underground water pipes and smashing them open. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
11 / 20
A Philippine army soldier counts boxes containing tent material from U.S. relief organisation USAID, as he prepares the load to be deployed by airlift by the U.S. Air Force to victims of super typhoon Haiyan, at a Manila airport November 13, 2013. Philippine officials have been overwhelmed by Haiyan, one of the strongest typhoons on record, which tore through the central Philippines on Friday and flattened Tacloban, coastal capital of Leyte province where officials had feared 10,000 people died, many drowning in a tsunami-like wall of seawater. REUTERS/Wolfgang Ratay

A Philippine army soldier counts boxes containing tent material from U.S. relief organisation USAID, as he premore

2013年 11月 8日 星期五
A Philippine army soldier counts boxes containing tent material from U.S. relief organisation USAID, as he prepares the load to be deployed by airlift by the U.S. Air Force to victims of super typhoon Haiyan, at a Manila airport November 13, 2013. Philippine officials have been overwhelmed by Haiyan, one of the strongest typhoons on record, which tore through the central Philippines on Friday and flattened Tacloban, coastal capital of Leyte province where officials had feared 10,000 people died, many drowning in a tsunami-like wall of seawater. REUTERS/Wolfgang Ratay
Close
12 / 20
A resident holding an umbrella walks on ruins of houses which were devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, near a coastal town in Tacloban city, central Philippines November 13, 2013. Desperation gripped Philippine islands devastated by Typhoon Haiyan as looting turned deadly on Wednesday and survivors panicked over delays in supplies of food, water and medicine, some digging up underground water pipes and smashing them open. Five days after one of the strongest storms ever recorded roared over cities and towns in the central Philippines, survivors in remote regions complained they had yet to receive any aid. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A resident holding an umbrella walks on ruins of houses which were devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, near a coastamore

2013年 11月 8日 星期五
A resident holding an umbrella walks on ruins of houses which were devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, near a coastal town in Tacloban city, central Philippines November 13, 2013. Desperation gripped Philippine islands devastated by Typhoon Haiyan as looting turned deadly on Wednesday and survivors panicked over delays in supplies of food, water and medicine, some digging up underground water pipes and smashing them open. Five days after one of the strongest storms ever recorded roared over cities and towns in the central Philippines, survivors in remote regions complained they had yet to receive any aid. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
13 / 20
A child, one of the survivors who was evacuated from the disaster zone, is carried into a military truck with her family after they arrived via a military plane at Villamor Air Base in Manila November 12, 2013. Rescue workers tried to reach towns and villages in the central Philippines on Tuesday that were cut off by typhoon Haiyan, fearing the estimated death toll of 10,000 could jump sharply, as relief efforts intensified with the help of U.S. Military. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

A child, one of the survivors who was evacuated from the disaster zone, is carried into a military truck with more

2013年 11月 8日 星期五
A child, one of the survivors who was evacuated from the disaster zone, is carried into a military truck with her family after they arrived via a military plane at Villamor Air Base in Manila November 12, 2013. Rescue workers tried to reach towns and villages in the central Philippines on Tuesday that were cut off by typhoon Haiyan, fearing the estimated death toll of 10,000 could jump sharply, as relief efforts intensified with the help of U.S. Military. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Close
14 / 20
Residents rush to a military helicopter to get food packs during a relief distribution after super typhoon Haiyan hit Iloilo province, central Philippines November 11, 2013. Dazed survivors of a super typhoon that swept through the central Philippines killing an estimated 10,000 people begged for help and scavenged for food, water and medicine on Monday, threatening to overwhelm military and rescue resources. REUTERS/Leo Solinap

Residents rush to a military helicopter to get food packs during a relief distribution after super typhoon Haimore

2013年 11月 8日 星期五
Residents rush to a military helicopter to get food packs during a relief distribution after super typhoon Haiyan hit Iloilo province, central Philippines November 11, 2013. Dazed survivors of a super typhoon that swept through the central Philippines killing an estimated 10,000 people begged for help and scavenged for food, water and medicine on Monday, threatening to overwhelm military and rescue resources. REUTERS/Leo Solinap
Close
15 / 20
A relative holds newly born baby Beatriz as her mother recuperates at a makeshift birthing clinic in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. Dazed survivors of super Typhoon Haiyan that swept through the central Philippines killing an estimated 10,000 people begged for help and scavenged for food, water and medicine on Monday, threatening to overwhelm military and rescue resources. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A relative holds newly born baby Beatriz as her mother recuperates at a makeshift birthing clinic in Tacloban more

2013年 11月 8日 星期五
A relative holds newly born baby Beatriz as her mother recuperates at a makeshift birthing clinic in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. Dazed survivors of super Typhoon Haiyan that swept through the central Philippines killing an estimated 10,000 people begged for help and scavenged for food, water and medicine on Monday, threatening to overwhelm military and rescue resources. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
16 / 20
Locals queue for aid from international charity World Vision in Typhoon Haiyan damaged Tabogon district, in northern Cebu November 14, 2013. The scale of the storm and its carnage have made for a week of international headlines, frightening away tourists across the central Philippines and triggering mass cancellations at resorts, though the record-breaking typhoon struck only six of the country's 7,107 islands. REUTERS/Aubrey Belford

Locals queue for aid from international charity World Vision in Typhoon Haiyan damaged Tabogon district, in nomore

2013年 11月 8日 星期五
Locals queue for aid from international charity World Vision in Typhoon Haiyan damaged Tabogon district, in northern Cebu November 14, 2013. The scale of the storm and its carnage have made for a week of international headlines, frightening away tourists across the central Philippines and triggering mass cancellations at resorts, though the record-breaking typhoon struck only six of the country's 7,107 islands. REUTERS/Aubrey Belford
Close
17 / 20
Philippine Red Cross workers set up a counter at the lobby of Leyte Park Hotel, a seaside resort which is partly converted into a service centre for the red cross in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan, in Tacloban November 14, 2013. Philippine President Benigno Aquino was under growing pressure on Thursday to speed up the distribution of food, water and medicine to desperate survivors of a super typhoon as a U.S. aircraft carrier "strike group" arrived to get supplies moving. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Philippine Red Cross workers set up a counter at the lobby of Leyte Park Hotel, a seaside resort which is partmore

2013年 11月 8日 星期五
Philippine Red Cross workers set up a counter at the lobby of Leyte Park Hotel, a seaside resort which is partly converted into a service centre for the red cross in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan, in Tacloban November 14, 2013. Philippine President Benigno Aquino was under growing pressure on Thursday to speed up the distribution of food, water and medicine to desperate survivors of a super typhoon as a U.S. aircraft carrier "strike group" arrived to get supplies moving. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
18 / 20
People wait to be airlifted to Manila as Ospreys from the U.S. Navy Ship (USNS) Charles Drew taxi on the tarmac in the background, at Tacloban airport November 14, 2013, in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan. Thousands of people who were affected by typhoon Haiyan lined up at the army checkpoint near the Tacloban airport tower on Thursday wait to be airlifted to Manila on C-130 planes provided by the U.S. Marines and the U.S. Air Force. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

People wait to be airlifted to Manila as Ospreys from the U.S. Navy Ship (USNS) Charles Drew taxi on the tarmamore

2013年 11月 8日 星期五
People wait to be airlifted to Manila as Ospreys from the U.S. Navy Ship (USNS) Charles Drew taxi on the tarmac in the background, at Tacloban airport November 14, 2013, in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan. Thousands of people who were affected by typhoon Haiyan lined up at the army checkpoint near the Tacloban airport tower on Thursday wait to be airlifted to Manila on C-130 planes provided by the U.S. Marines and the U.S. Air Force. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
19 / 20
Filipinos board a U.S. Marines C-130 aircraft at Tacloban airport as they leave their homes after super Typhoon Haiyan devastated Tacloban November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Filipinos board a U.S. Marines C-130 aircraft at Tacloban airport as they leave their homes after super Typhoomore

2013年 11月 8日 星期五
Filipinos board a U.S. Marines C-130 aircraft at Tacloban airport as they leave their homes after super Typhoon Haiyan devastated Tacloban November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
20 / 20

菲律宾灾后景象 The Philippines after typhoon

菲律宾灾后景象 The Philippines after typhoon 分享
重新播放

下一个

本周中国区精选(11月1日-8日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(11月1日-8日) China Weekly

(Reuters) - 聚焦11月1日至8日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2013年 11月 7日
亚洲太空竞赛 Asian Space Race

亚洲太空竞赛 Asian Space Race

(Reuters) - 印度周二成为首个成功向火星发射探测器的亚洲国家，亚洲国家日益激烈的太空竞赛，料将推动一场新的太空探索热潮。

2013年 11月 7日
斗牛勇士炼成记 France's boy bullfighters

斗牛勇士炼成记 France's boy bullfighters

(Reuters) - 法国尼姆有一所斗牛士学校，小学员们为成长为一名合格的斗牛勇士而努力。

2013年 11月 7日
斗牛勇士炼成记 France's boy bullfighters

斗牛勇士炼成记 France's boy bullfighters

(Reuters) -

2013年 11月 6日

精选图集

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.

The view from Trump Tower

The view from Trump Tower

Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Germany's April snow

Germany's April snow

Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.

French youths protest election results

French youths protest election results

Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Gaza by night

Gaza by night

Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐