菲律宾灾后景象 The Philippines after typhoon
A woman cries next to the coffin of a relative killed by super Typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte in central Phimore
A woman retrieves a teddy bear amongst the debris in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte imore
A woman helps her daughter dry herself after she took a bath inside the Tacloban City Convention Centre, also more
Homeless residents bath near the ruins of their houses destroyed by super typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte in more
An injured woman lies on a hospital bed to be transported by a U.S. Marines C-130 aircraft to Manila, on the rmore
A Philippine soldier lifts a baby above the waiting crowd at a gate of Tacloban airport in the aftermath of sumore
Victims queue for food and water in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city, central Philippinemore
Policemen and volunteers carry a body bag to a mass grave for burial in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan more
A typhoon victim holds a placard asking for food while standing amongst the ruins of houses destroyed by supermore
Homeless residents rest inside a school featuring a portrait of Philippine President Benigno Aquino at downtowmore
Medical staff of the International Search and Rescue from Germany sleep and rest while waiting for an airlift more
A Philippine army soldier counts boxes containing tent material from U.S. relief organisation USAID, as he premore
A resident holding an umbrella walks on ruins of houses which were devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, near a coastamore
A child, one of the survivors who was evacuated from the disaster zone, is carried into a military truck with more
Residents rush to a military helicopter to get food packs during a relief distribution after super typhoon Haimore
A relative holds newly born baby Beatriz as her mother recuperates at a makeshift birthing clinic in Tacloban more
Locals queue for aid from international charity World Vision in Typhoon Haiyan damaged Tabogon district, in nomore
Philippine Red Cross workers set up a counter at the lobby of Leyte Park Hotel, a seaside resort which is partmore
People wait to be airlifted to Manila as Ospreys from the U.S. Navy Ship (USNS) Charles Drew taxi on the tarmamore
Filipinos board a U.S. Marines C-130 aircraft at Tacloban airport as they leave their homes after super Typhoomore
下一个
本周中国区精选(11月1日-8日) China Weekly
(Reuters) - 聚焦11月1日至8日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
亚洲太空竞赛 Asian Space Race
(Reuters) - 印度周二成为首个成功向火星发射探测器的亚洲国家，亚洲国家日益激烈的太空竞赛，料将推动一场新的太空探索热潮。
斗牛勇士炼成记 France's boy bullfighters
(Reuters) - 法国尼姆有一所斗牛士学校，小学员们为成长为一名合格的斗牛勇士而努力。
斗牛勇士炼成记 France's boy bullfighters
(Reuters) -
精选图集
Battleground Mosul
Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.
The view from Trump Tower
Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Germany's April snow
Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.
French youths protest election results
Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Gaza by night
Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.