探访世界极寒之地 The Pole of Cold
位于俄罗斯萨哈共和国的奥伊米亚康(Oymyakon)山谷被称为北半球“寒极”之一，因为从12月到次年1月，昼夜气温均低于-45℃，有的年份甚至低于-60℃，极端最低气温为-71℃。(一辆汽车在雪地中行驶。) REUTERmore
奥伊米亚康在1933年2月的温度达到零下67.8摄氏度，这个记录几乎只有西伯利亚的维尔霍扬斯克(Verkhoyansk)可以与之相比。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
奥伊米亚康地处东、西、南三面被山脉包围的谷地之中，暖湿的海风很难吹进，而北方来的冷空气可以长驱直入，并在谷地中停滞积聚，成为西伯利亚高气压长久盘踞的地方，从而使奥伊米亚康更加寒冷。 REUTERS/Maxim Shememore
美国马里兰州美国国家海洋和大气管理局所属的国家气象局气象员鲍勃·欧拉维奇表示，西伯利亚之所以会出现如此极端的气温，是因为这里冬季夜晚时间很长，降雪量大，而且深居内陆，远离任何可对当地天气产生适度影响的水体。REUTERSmore
奥伊米亚康当地人已经对这种寒冷刺骨的环境习以为常，只有当温度下降到零下61.6华氏度(零下52摄氏度)时，这里的学校才会停止上课。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
一个标志牌上写着“奥伊米亚康--寒极”。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
一个屋顶上覆盖着厚厚的积雪。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
冰天雪地。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
村落雪景。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
一只温度计显示气温为零下55摄氏度。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
一个女孩戴着帽子和围巾。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
一位居民在屋外晾衣服。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
一名气象学者准备放飞气象气球。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
一名男子在市场卖鱼。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
一名男子往卡车上装载冰块。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
船只停泊在河岸边。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
一名男子行走在永久冻土隧道中。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
