英王室宣布凯特王妃怀孕 The pregnant princess
2012年12月3日，英国圣詹姆斯宫发布声明，宣布威廉王子的妻子凯特王妃已经怀孕，目前因急性孕吐入住位于伦敦市中心的爱德华七世医院。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
声明称，剑桥公爵夫妇(即威廉王子夫妇)高兴地宣布，剑桥公爵夫人已有身孕。包括女王在内的王室成员和凯特王妃的家人听闻消息后都十分欣喜。(摄于9月13日，新加坡) REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool
12月4日，威廉王子离开爱德华七世医院。王室发言人称，目前凯特正在医院接受妊娠剧吐治疗，并补充水份和营养。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
英国王室拒绝透露凯特何时怀孕，只是说“最近”。但英国媒体猜测，凯特怀孕不超过12星期。(摄于9月13日，新加坡) REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool
11月30日，凯特王妃与威廉王子受邀拜访母校圣安德鲁学校参加活动，这是宣布怀孕前她最后一次公开露面。 REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
在活动中，凯特王妃穿着高跟鞋亲自下场大玩曲棍球。 REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
凯特王妃的孩子出生后，将成为排在查尔斯王储和威廉王子之后的第三顺位王位继承人。(摄于11月27日) REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
英国首相卡梅伦表示，听到这个消息非常高兴，威廉王子夫妇将会是了不起的父母。(11月28日，凯特王妃访问一所学校。) REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
英国工党领袖米利班德表示，这是凯特、威廉和整个国家的大好消息，值得举国上下庆祝。(11月28日，凯特王妃在医院访问时慰问一名患儿。) REUTERS/Mark Large/Pool
英国皇家历史学家雨果·维克斯表示，女王伊丽莎白二世在位时迎来新一代的王位继承人，这是个大好消息。女王的这名曾孙或曾孙女终有一天会坐上最高宝座。(11月28日，凯特王妃哄逗人群中的一个婴儿。) REUTERS/Arthurmore
威廉王子与凯特王妃于去年4月举行全球瞩目的童话婚礼。 REUTERS/Hugo Burnand/Clarence House/Handout/Files
