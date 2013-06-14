英王妃孕味时尚风 The pregnant princess
英国凯特王妃怀有身孕后仍频频在各种活动中亮相，随着腹部渐渐凸显，身为英国全民时尚偶像的她俨然又掀起一股“孕时尚”风潮。(摄于2013年6月13日，英国南安普敦市) REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
6月13日，英国南安普敦市，凯特王妃出席公主游轮旗下的“皇家公主”号的命名仪式。 REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
6月4日，伦敦，凯特王妃身穿Jenny Packham裸色外套出席伊丽莎白女王二世登基60周年庆典。REUTERS/Toby Melville
5月22日，白金汉宫，凯特王妃穿着Emilia Wickstead黄色大衣亮相花园派对。 REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL
4月29日，伦敦南部，凯特王妃访问Naomi House儿童医院。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
凯特王妃身穿由其私人设计师定制的裸粉色裙子，外加法国Tara Jarmon的桃色外套，呈现优雅范。 REUTERS/David Parker/pool
4月26日，伦敦，凯特王妃与威廉王子出席华纳兄弟电影公司利维斯登摄影棚落成仪式。 REUTERS/Chris Jackson/POOL
凯特王妃身着TOPSHOP波点裙，显得甜美并具有活力。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
4月24日，伦敦，凯特王妃身穿Emilia Wickstead的蓝色伞裙出席肖像博物馆的活动。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
4月23日，曼切斯特附近，凯特王妃身着竖条印花的连衣裙出席The Willows小学的活动。 REUTERS/Paul Ellis/POOL
4月21日，温莎城堡，凯特王妃出席女王童子军“阅兵仪式”。 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
凯特王妃当日身穿薄荷绿粗呢外套，显得清新亮丽。REUTERS/Ben Gurr/POOL
4月5日，英格兰北部Barrow-in-Furness，凯特王妃参观机敏级核潜艇大楼。 REUTERS/Chris Jackson/POOL
3月5日，格林姆斯比城，凯特王妃参观峰巷消防局。REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
2月19日，凯特王妃身穿一袭Max Mara灰色包裹式裙装访问伦敦女子戒毒所。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
