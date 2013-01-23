中国贫富差距 The Rich-Poor Divide of China
2013年1月18日，中国国家统计局首次公布从2003年到2012年反映贫富差距的基尼系数。(2006年3月28日，上海，两名工人清理大厦。) REUTERS/Stringer
尽管趋势显示递减，但过去10年数据均超过0.4的国际公认警戒线，凸显全球第二大经济体--中国贫富差距巨大的现实，以及加快收入分配改革的迫切性。(2010年1月19日，上海市中心，农民工在奢侈品广告牌下工作。) REUTEmore
2012年全国居民基尼系数为0.474，过去10年基尼系数最高点为2008年的0.491，之后逐步回落。(2012年10月25日，行人注视上海街头的摩根跑车。) REUTERS/Stringer
作为本届政府的承诺之一，收入分配改革方案原计划在2012年四季度推出。而基尼系数的发布，或可解读为一方面是为该方案的出台作铺垫，另一方面也表明中国贫富差距并非想象的那样呈扩大趋势。(2011年4月20日，上海，员工擦拭车more
基尼系数是意大利经济学家基尼于1922年提出的定量测定收入分配差异程度。其值在0和1之间。越接近0就表明收入分配越是趋向平等，反之，收入分配越是趋向不平等。(2007年10月1日，北京，农民工在故宫红墙下休息。) REUmore
按照国际一般标准，0.4以上的基尼系数表示收入差距较大，当基尼系数达到0.6时，则表示收入悬殊。(2007年3月8日，山西长治，农村学生吃午餐。) REUTERS/Stringer
凯捷与RBC财富管理发布2012年度世界财富报告显示，中国百万富翁人数增长5.2%，至562,400人。(2011年4月13日，在上海国际商务航空展览会上，一名商业人士在“挑战者”300飞机附近打电话。) REUTERSmore
美国著名咨询机构波士顿咨询公司发布其第12份《全球财富报告》，中国于日本之后排名第三，百万富豪家庭数量超过140万户。(2011年5月31日，路易·威登“艺术时空之旅”展览在中国国家博物馆举行，一名导游从展览入口处向里张more
贫富差距过大是世界性难题，近来美国、法国等国家大幅提高对富人的征税幅度。(2012年7月19日，知名时尚品牌“路易威登”在上海举行2012秋冬时装秀，保安在时装秀入口处站岗。) REUTERS/Aly Song
2011年9月16日，南京，一名男子在街头捡垃圾。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2010年12月6日，皇家礼炮在北京推出一款瞄准中国富裕阶层的威士忌“皇家礼炮62礼赞”(62 Gun Salute)，该酒单瓶售价1.5万元人民币。 REUTERS/David Gray
2007年11月6日，宁夏银川，农民工在宿舍内吃饭。 REUTERS/Stringer
2008年11月22日，北京国际顶级私人物品展，一名模特展示轩尼诗XO。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
2010年12月8日，北京，农民工聚在宿舍内打麻将。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
2009年6月6日，上海的一家Gucci专卖店。 REUTERS/Nir Elias
2011年7月5日，安徽合肥，农民工夜宿在卡车上。 REUTERS/Stringer
2008年11月22日，在TOP ESSENCE北京国际顶级私人物品展上，安保人员在入口处站岗。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
下一个
雪之物语 Creative Use : Snow
(Reuters) - 雪消门外千山绿，花发江边二月晴。
美国第一夫人时尚风 Michelle Obama 2013
(Reuters) -美国第一夫人米歇尔作为媒体镜头下的焦点，她的衣着品味被人津津乐道。
24小时时事新闻(1月23日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
24小时时事新闻(1月22日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs
Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.
First lady Melania Trump
A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Obama's first post-presidential appearance
Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.