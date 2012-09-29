法国十大富豪 the richest French
《福布斯》杂志公布法国十大富豪排行榜，奢侈品集团LVMH缔造者伯纳德·阿诺特(Bernard Arnault)为首富，身价达410亿美元。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
第二名：欧莱雅集团的女继承人利利安·贝滕科特(Liliane Bettencourt)，净资产达235亿美元。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
第三名：法国奢侈品零售集团法国巴黎春天(PPR)董事长兼首席执行官弗朗索瓦-昂利-皮诺(Francois-Henri Pinault)，资产达115亿美元。 REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool
第四名：达索集团主席塞尔日·达索(Serge Dassault)，资产为93亿美元。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
第五名：奢侈品品牌香奈儿持有者维特海默兄弟阿兰(Alain)(右)与杰拉德(Gerard)。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
第六名：德高集团创始人让-克劳德-德科(Jean-Claude Decaux)及家族，拥有60亿美元资产。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
第七名：法国梅里埃研究院总裁、梅里埃基金会主席阿兰·梅里埃(Alain Merieux)(左)及其家族，拥有资产达43亿美元。REUTERS/Robert Pratta
第八名：法国Iliad董事长泽维尔·尼尔(Xavier Niel)，资产达37亿美元。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
第九名：法国布依格集团总裁马丁·布伊格(Martin Bouygues)，资产为36亿美元。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
第十名：索迪斯集团创始人皮埃尔·白龙(Pierre Bellon)，资产为29亿美元。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
